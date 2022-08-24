Statement by Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture on the 2022 Skift IDEA Award

CANADA, August 24 - Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, Bloyce Thompson issued the following statement congratulating the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island and Tourism PEI for receiving a 2022 Skift IDEA Award for the category of pandemic response:

“As challenging as these past two years have been, the pandemic has united and connected Prince Edward Island’s tourism industry more than ever before. In times of such uncertainty, the industry remained focused and clear in the objectives of what they could do to make the Island stand out as a safe destination when the world was ready to reopen.

Many forward-thinking initiatives and objectives were created over the past couple years, which can be found in the industry’s 2022-23 tourism strategy. One of these initiatives is SafeHaven, a health and safety certification program for operators that gives visitors peace of mind that the operator has met rigorous health and safety standards.

I want to congratulate the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island, Tourism PEI, and the entire industry, for receiving this award. You should be proud of this recognition. I encourage operators who have yet to join the SafeHaven program, to do so. It’s free and your participation will contribute to our reputation as a safe destination for our beloved visitors.”