Air Dried Food Market Registered Substantial CAGR Growth Of 7.80% Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Air Dried Food Market

The air dried food market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the air dried food market will project a CAGR of 7.80% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Air drying is a method of removing moisture from a variety of food items in order to extend their shelf life and prevent bacterial decay. The concept of ventilation drying is based on the dehydration postulate, in which liquid components are separated using warmed air. This process employs a variety of techniques, including microwave drying, warm air drying, double-degree air drying, and others.

Global Air Dried Food Market Scope and Market Size

The air dried food market is segmented on the basis of product, form, distribution channel, and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of product, the air dried food market is segmented into fruits, vegetables, coffee beans, herbs and meat.

• On the basis of form, the air dried food market is segmented into powder and granules, chunks and pieces and flakes.

• On the basis of the distribution channel, the air dried food market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers.

The air dried food market is also segmented on the basis of end user. The end user is segmented into hotels and restaurants, bakery chains, pet food, and processed food.

Market Scope and Global Air Dried Food Market

Some of the major players operating in the air dried food market report are B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd, BCFoods Europe B.V., Berrifine A/S, DMH Ingredients., Mondelēz International, FREEZE-DRY FOODS, La Frubense, Milne MicroDried, Nestlé India Ltd., Royal Ridge Fruits, Saraf Foods Ltd., Seawind Foods, Silva International., Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., Joe Produce, and Van Drunen Farms., among others.

Air Dried Food Market Country Level Analysis

The air dried food market is segmented on the basis of product, form, distribution channel, and end user.

The countries covered in the air dried food market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Europe region dominates the air dried food market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the easy availability of ready-to-eat meal kits in various distribution channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores within the region in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand is expected to show lucrative growth due to the escalated ratio of working population, inclining trend of consumers towards the comfort food consumption and rising demand for ready-to-eat and make-ahead meals in countries, including China and India in the region.

