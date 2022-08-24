Methionine Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2028

Global Methionine Market

The methionine market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 5.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The methionine market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 5.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 5.76 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on methionine market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing demand of methionine from various industries due to the growing awareness of nutrients and health concerns is escalating the growth of methionine market.

Methionine refers to amino acid compound having sulphur with one of the few essential amino acids found in human body. This amino acid is inducing growth in the bodies and various health benefits. The presence of sulphur in methionine assists in the protection of cells from pollutants and development and growth of the human body.

Competitive Landscape and Methionine Market Share Analysis

The methionine market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to methionine market.

The major players covered in the methionine market report are Evonik Industries AG, Adisseo, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, CJ CheilJedang Corp, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., AJINOMOTO CO.INC., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Prinova Group LLC, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, UNISCHEM, AMINO GmbH, Beijing FortuneStar S&T Development Co. Limited, BEWITAL agri, H.J. Baker & Bro. LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., KG Information System Private Limited, Kingchem Life Science LLC, MEGAMIX, SUANFARMA S.A., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Volzhsky Orgsynthese JSC, AnaSpec Inc., Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Products Co. Ltd., Prinova Europe Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The rise in meat consumption as source of protein among population across the globe, changing food habits, penetration of frozen meat and meat products and establishment of meat outlets are the major factors driving the methionine market. The rise in adoption of methionine by livestock manufacturers as animal feed additives in order to enhance its nutritional value and the increase in consumer awareness associated with the health of livestock accelerates the methionine market. The increasing consumption of sports supplements and the high usage of the product in the production of supplements including low carbohydrate foods, nutrition bars, weight loss pills, nutrition supplements and nutrition bars owning to rising consumer awareness high health benefits influence the methionine market.

The rise in the application scope in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors as it is used as an intermediate in vitamin and liver-related medicine manufacturing and as a raw material in pharmaceutical applications and the prevalence of obesity among the younger generation propels the methionine market. Additionally, high usage in dietary supplements, increase in demand for dietary supplements among consumers, government support, avoiding healthcare costs, inclination towards healthy lifestyle and rise geriatric population positively affect the methionine market. Furthermore, the increase in the demand from cosmetics industry and pharmaceutical sector extend profitable opportunities to the methionine market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Methionine Market Scope and Market Size

The methionine market is segmented on the basis of type, raw material and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the methionine market is segmented into L- methionine, MHA and DL-methionine.

On the basis of raw material, the methionine market is segmented into plant-based and animal-based.

On the basis of application, the methionine market is segmented into animal feed, food and supplements and pharmaceuticals. Animal feed is further segmented into swine, poultry, cattle and others.

Methionine Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Methionine market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Methionine market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Methionine within the region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Methionine market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

