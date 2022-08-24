Medical Bandages Market Latest Revenue and Future Scope, Industry Insights and Growth Forecast 2022-2026

Arabia Medical Bandages Market

The medical bandages market accounted for $136 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $213 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of sport injuries in the country, surge in geriatric population, and rise in number of accident cases in the country drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market. However, availability of advanced wound care products may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, better access to healthcare services and availability of improved healthcare infrastructure create new opportunities in the coming years.

The demand for medical bandages is on the rise in Saudi Arabia, owing to surge in incidence of sports injuries. Furthermore, rise in number of surgical procedures across the globe is another factor that fuels the growth of the market.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the corona virus pandemic, the demand for medical bandages has been decreased; however, the manufacturing activity has not been affected.

Various surgeries have been postponed by hospitals to minimize gathering of people in husband and reduce probability of corona virus infection. Moreover, the number of accidents has been decreased during the lockdown in Saudi Arabia.

The major factor that contributes toward the growth of the medical bandages market include surge in number of sport injuries. Furthermore, other factors such as rise in number of surgical procedures and increase in healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in demand for medical bandages and surge in the number of accident cases contributes toward the growth of the market. In addition, rise in the adoption of medical bandages due to surge in awareness related to the benefits associated with their use also contribute to the growth of the market.

Based on application, the surgical wounds segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than one-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the ulcers segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include The National Medical Products Co., Ltd., (Damad), Dukal Corporation, Dynarex Corporation., Medline Industries, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., NICHIBAN Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, The 3M Company, Medtronic plc., and Cardinal Health.

