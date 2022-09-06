PHYSICIAN AND SCIENTIST, JONATHAN PURNELL, JOINS LUCIOLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ SCIENCE ADVISORY BOARD
Dr. Jonathan Purnell
Luciole Pharmaceuticals
Luciole Pharmaceuticals, Inc is pleased to announce that Jonathan Q. Purnell, MD, is joining the company’s scientific advisory board.
Enhancing the repair of oxidatively damaged mitochondria may be an important therapeutic target in treating obesity and insulin resistance, either alone or in combination with existing therapeutics.”NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natick, MA – September 6, 2022 - Luciole Pharmaceuticals, Inc is pleased to announce that Jonathan Q. Purnell, MD, is joining the company’s scientific advisory board.
— Dr. Jonathan Q. Purnell
Dr. Purnell, is the Interim Director, Center for Preventive Cardiology, Knight Cardiovascular Institute (KCVI), Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Portland, OR, and:
• Professor of Medicine, OHSU School of Medicine.
• Associate Director for Obesity & Diabetes, Moore Institute for Nutrition & Wellness, OHSU.
• Specializes in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Clinical Nutrition.
Dr. Purnell’s is a board-certified Endocrinologist and Obesity Medicine physician and an NIH-funded investigator who has been on faculty at OSHU since 2000. He recently became the director of the Center for Preventive Cardiology within the OHSU Knight Cardiovascular Institute. He has played a major role in establishing new resources for clinical research at OHSU, including founding the OHSU CTRC Body Energy and Composition Core and serving as Associate Director of the OHSU Clinical and Translational Research Center and the Director of the Clinical and Translational Research Center Bionutrition unit. In this capacity he provided expertise to clinical investigators on the core resources to measure energy expenditure, body composition, and body fat distribution. He also has extensive experience in the conduct of NIH-sponsored clinical research, focusing on the causes and consequences of central obesity, including effect of diet on caloric intake and body weight regulatory systems, the effect of intensive diabetes treatment on body weight and lipid levels in type 1 diabetes, body composition changes in pregnancy, and mechanisms of diabetes resolution following bariatric surgery.
His ongoing research focuses on:
• Uncovering the Impact of Diet on the Human Circadian Timing System
• Nutritional Stimulation of Muscle Protein Synthesis and Metabolic Rate After Bariatric Surgery
• Role of Fatty Acid Oxidation Defects in Insulin Sensitivity
• The relationships between abdominal and ectopic fat changes during pregnancy and insulin resistance.
• The impact of pre-conception maternal weight loss on childhood risk for obesity.
“My research has pointed to the importance of maintaining mitochondrial health in the prevention of obesity and insulin resistance” said Dr. Purnell. “Enhancing the repair of oxidatively damaged mitochondria may be an important therapeutic target in treating these conditions, either alone or in combination with existing therapeutics.”
“Dr. Purnell’s clinical research interests and experience support Luciole’s goals of developing novel therapeutics targeting mitochondrial DNA to prevent diet-induced obesity, type 2 diabetes, and the cardiovascular risks associated with these growing problems. We are very excited to have him join us on our mission” said Dennis I. Goldberg, Ph.D., President and CEO of Luciole Pharmaceuticals.
About Luciole Pharmaceuticals
Luciole Pharmaceuticals is a startup biotech company developing novel therapeutics to repair damaged mtDNA, a critical aspect of the aging process. Mitochondria provide all mammalian cells with energy, which is essential to healthy tissues and longevity. A natural by-product of this function is the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS). The mitochondrial genome (mtDNA) is physically tethered to the primary site of ROS generation. Oxidative damage to mtDNA is an inexorable aspect of human aging, causing mitochondrial dysfunction, mtDNA breakdown, activation of the innate immune system -- and ultimately cell death. Luciole is the first company to focus on enhancing the repair of oxidatively damaged mtDNA.
Luciole’s technology, targeting the discovery and development of small molecule agonists of OGG1 (8-oxoguanine DNA glycosylase), the key enzyme in initiation of base excision repair (BER) of both nuclear and mtDNA is based on the cutting-edge work of Dr. Rumsey, Luciole’s co-founder, in collaboration with Vilhelm Bohr, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Laboratory on Molecular Gerontology at the National Institute on Aging, and of co-founders, R. Stephen Lloyd and Amanda K. McCullough at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). Luciole was formed as a spinout from OHSU with exclusive, worldwide license to commercialize proprietary small molecule OGG1 activators based on the Lloyd/McCullough compounds. For further information, visit www.luciolepharma.com.
Luciole Investor Contact:
Dennis Goldberg, Ph.D. | dgoldberg@luciolepharma.com
Donald Dye | ddye@castlehillcap.com
Dennis Goldberg
Luciole Pharmaceuticals
+1 508-878-7589
email us here