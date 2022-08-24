Submit Release
MEMBERS OF HAYES FAMILY TO SERVE AS GRAND MARSHAL FOR DU QUOIN STATE FAIR PARADE

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair along with Governor JB Pritzker announced today that members of the Hayes family will serve as the Grand Marshals for the Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade. Carole Hayes Hill and Jane Hayes Rader will represent the family.


The Fair started back in the spring of 1923 when a group of successful and ambitious Du Quoin business leaders under the leadership of horse breeder William R. Hayes came up with an idea to sponsor an event that would attract people from all over Southern Illinois. Several of the business leaders also owned horses and needed a convenient place for them to compete. Not shy about making big claims even from the very start, the group called it "The Du Quoin State Fair" because they wanted it to become as nice, as attractive, and as well accepted in the area as the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. And that happened quickly -- crowds were estimated at 50,000 to 60,000 in the first few years of the Fair during the 1920s.


"Southern Illinois has a long history of visionaries marketing the uniqueness of the region," said Governor JB Pritzker. "In celebrating 100 years of the Du Quoin State Fair, we are recognizing the foresight of William R. Hayes in the creation of these historic grounds. I'm proud to continue investing in this Southern Illinois treasure."


"We are thrilled to highlight 100 years of the Du Quoin State Fair," said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. "Without the initial support and investment by the Hayes family, we would not be Celebrating a Century today."


Admission and parking on the fairgrounds are free for parade night. The parade will step off at 6:00 p.m. from the Grandstand. The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair will take place August 26 - September 5 in Du Quoin, IL.


