Greene Concepts Invests In New Production Line to Add Gallon-Sized Water Jugs to Expanding List of Product Offerings

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. INKW is pleased to announce it has received and is now installing and testing new equipment for the production of one-gallon water jugs at its Marion, NC bottling plant. The elevated volume capability of the new one-gallon manufacturing line along with product quality makes Greene Concepts a white label manufacturer of choice.

Equipment received includes:

Dyco 2812 Semi-Automatic Debagging Table for Gallons Fogg 15 Valve Filler with 5 Head Screw Capper WS Packaging Pressure Sensitive Spot Labeler for Gallons Case packer

Ken Porter, Plant Manager at the Greene Concepts Marion, NC Bottling Plant, shares, "Thanks to this new equipment, we'll be able to produce multiple truckloads of one-gallon water jugs to satisfy our increased white-label manufacturing requests as noted in the our February 13, 2020 news release . This provides us with two separate production lines for both gallon bottle development and single serve development. Installation and testing of the new line should take around 10 weeks meaning we'll be up and running before the end of October. I also want to take this time and let everyone know that our plant's quality of water report is current and that we continue to meet the FDA's regulation requirements for bottled water production."

Amy McNally, VP of Sales and Marketing notes, "Greene Concepts is adding a new product size to our existing offerings with gallon-sized bottled water jug production. The new equipment focuses on efficiency and maximizes production. We are now a step closer toward meeting our high-volume goals."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Thanks to our investment into the new gallon bottled water production line, Greene Concepts will soon have a new product offering that offers additional size options for both sustainability and increased hydration satisfaction."

The Duquesne University School of Nursing , located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an accredited and recognized private university. In an October 26, 2020 article , the school recommended that people drink a gallon of water per day. The benefits include: 1) Water provides an energy boost 2) Water improves your skin 3) Drinking water curbs cravings 4) Water balances your fluids 5) Hydration boosts physical performance.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

