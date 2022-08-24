Save Big on the Latest Tech During Lenovo's Labour Day Sale

Sale includes up to 60% off select PCs

Shoppers will save big during Lenovo's Labour Day Sale, with select electronics and PCs available for more than half off regular prices. Beginning August 29 and running through September 12, Lenovo is offering huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories, as well as doorbuster deals, available only at lenovo.com.

During the sale, customers enrolled in the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty program will receive extra rewards points that can be redeemed on future purchases at lenovo.com, and all shoppers may take advantage of low prices on ThinkPad products and more, including up 60% off select laptops.

Below is a selection of deals and promotions included in this year's Labour Day Sale*:

August 29 - September 5 Laptops for as low as $350 Up to 28% off gaming PCs Up to 50% off ThinkPad laptops Up to 25% off monitors Tech essentials, like speakerphones and mice, starting under $25



September 5-12 2X rewards points all week and 3X rewards points Sept 5 from 9am-3pm EST! Doorbuster deals launching throughout Labour Day [September 5] including 45% off X1 Carbon and 60% off T Series! 20% off Premier/Premium service upgrades & add-ons Up to an extra 10% off all software purchases



"Technology is an essential tool to help people and businesses stay connected. At lenovo.com, we offer a wide variety of tech solutions that enable those connections," said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. "During the Lenovo Labour Day Sale, customers will find our most popular tech products at the lowest prices of the year."

For more details on the great offers included in Lenovo's Labour Day Sale, please visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters/.

Customers who sign up for the MyLenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com always receive a percentage of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points for use on future purchases and can earn extra rewards points during sales periods like the Lenovo Labor Day Sale. MyLenovo Rewards members also receive free expedited shipping on all qualifying purchases. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/rewards/.

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

