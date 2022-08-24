Submit Release
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 992 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,172,597*;
  • 26 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 16,278 deaths;
  • 3,983 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);
  • 1,986 hospitalizations, including 666 due to COVID-19, for an increase of 27 compared to the previous day;
    • 168 new entries,
    • 141 new discharges;
  • 41 people in intensive care, including 25 due to COVID-19, for a decrease of 5 compared to the previous day;
    • 6 new entries,
    • 11 new discharges;
  • 12,914 samples conducted on August 22;
  • 280,326 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 234,738 positive: 207 declared for yesterday, including 171 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

  • 23,131 doses administered are added, for a cumulative total of 20,610,926 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c5983.html

