India Cement Market Size of Key Players, Share, Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Forecast 2022-2027

Cement refers to a binding material manufactured by calcining lime and clay and mixing it with water, sand, and gravel to make concrete. It contains a considerable amount of iron oxide, magnesium oxide, gypsum, and silica, which possess excellent plasticity and offer resistance to moisture. As a result, it is used in the construction of roads, buildings, bridges, dams, flyovers, and residential and commercial complexes across India.

Market Trends

The increasing population and inflating income levels represent one of the leading factors escalating the demand for cement in India. In addition, rising investments by the Government of India in mega infrastructural projects and restoration and remodeling of historical places to enhance the architectural aesthetics are offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the country. Besides this, the increasing focus on introducing green and environment-friendly product variants to minimize (CO2) emissions is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward the India cement market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

Blended

Portland

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

East India

South India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

