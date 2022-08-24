The Good Clinic Accepts HealthPartners Among Other Major MN Insurance Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinic provides accessible healthcare through in-network insurance, transparent pricing, and personalized wellness plans



via NewMediaWire -- The Good Clinic™, a provider of primary care services, is pleased to announce that it is now in network with HealthPartners, in addition to most other major insurance providers in Minnesota.

Besides HealthPartners, The Good Clinic is in network with BlueCross BlueShield Minnesota, Cigna, Humana, Medica, Medicare, PreferredOne and UnitedHealthcare. The Good Clinic also offers transparent pricing options for people without insurance or clients who choose to pay directly for services.

Personalized and tailored to provide clients with relationship-driven experiences, The Good Clinic's providers take the time to understand and treat the whole client, with an average appointment length of 39 minutes. Services may range from refilling needed prescription medications for chronic condition management to co-creating an individualized wellness plan with the client to help them achieve their long-term health and wellness goals. For easier access, clinics are located in residential areas, typically on the ground floor of mixed-use apartment buildings.

"According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in the United States, one-fourth of all adults and nearly half of adults under 30 do not have a relationship with a primary care provider," said The Good Clinic president, Brad Case. "The Good Clinic is intentionally removing those barriers to provide the accessible, practical well-care that people of all ages desire to maintain good health."

The Good Clinic is a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare services. Founded in Minnesota in 2020, The Good Clinic intends to launch a network of tech-forward clinics in easily accessible locations, with nurse practitioners operating as the primary healthcare provider on site.

To book an appointment, visit www.thegoodclinic.com .

About The Good Clinic™:

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco, Inc. ( www.mitescoinc.com ), The Good Clinic, LLC is a tech-forward, whole-person primary care practice that co-partners with clients ages 12 and older. Staffed by experienced nurse practitioners focused on preventive care, The Good Clinic™ offers clients routine medical care, chronic condition management, wellness care, and acute care services with both in-person and virtual care options. Founded in 2020 and operating 6 Minnesota clinics with plans to expand nationwide, the executive team includes the key clinical and operational professionals who brought MinuteClinic to scale. Learn more at thegoodclinic.com .



Barb Brynstad

6123603410

barb.brynstad@thegoodclinic.com