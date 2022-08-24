Methacrylate Monomers Market to Garner $16.2 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 4.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in implementation by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive sector and surge in usage in the paints and coatings sector drive the growth of the global methacrylate monomers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Methacrylate Monomers Market by Derivative (Methyl Methacrylate, Butyl Methacrylate, Ethyl Methacrylate, Others), by End Use Industry (Automotive, Architecture and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Paints and Coatings, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global methacrylate monomers industry generated $10.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rapid urbanization, growth of the architecture & construction sector, rise in implementation by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive sector, and surge in usage in the paints and coatings sector drive the growth of the global methacrylate monomers market. However, side effects related to the use of methacrylate monomer restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of advanced polymers and usage as a building blocks in product manufacturing present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17507

Covid-19 Scenario

The methacrylate monomers market was impacted negatively during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to its application in sectors such as building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others.

Many companies operating in the automotive and electrical & electronics sector were closed down partially or completely during the initial stages of the lockdown. This, in turn, reduced the demand for methacrylate monomers that are utilized for manufacturing extruded acrylic sheets for tail lights, consoles, and other parts.

Owing to stoppage of manufacturing of electronic gadgets such as smartphones, computers, and others with supply chain issues and ban on import and export activities, the demand for methacrylate monomers reduced considerably.

In 2020, the prices of methacrylate monomers were significantly high in the Asia-Pacific region. The prices increased with continuous regional demand and low availability of product. High downstream demand for methacrylate monomers and high upstream costs continued the trend of price gains.

region. The prices increased with continuous regional demand and low availability of product. High downstream demand for methacrylate monomers and high upstream costs continued the trend of price gains. The polymerized methacrylate monomers are utilized in dentistry and orthopedic surgeries. Dental clinics were closed during the lockdown and non-urgent orthopedic surgeries were postponed. This reduced the demand further.

The methyl methacrylate segment to grow at the fastest growth rate

Based on derivative, the methyl methacrylate segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in young population and increase in disposable income that led to high purchasing power and preference for modern automobiles. This, in turn, led to the significant growth in the automobile sector in which methyl methacrylate-based acrylic sheets are utilized in tail-lights, instrument clusters, and other electronic components. The global methacrylate monomers market report also analyzes the segments including butyl methacrylate, ethyl methacrylate, and others.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Methacrylate Monomers Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17507?reqfor=covid

The paints and coatings segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on end use industry, the paints and coatings segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global methacrylate monomers market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for paints & coatings from the construction, automotive, and wood industries. Methacrylate monomers are widely used as a raw material during the paint manufacturing process. So, increase in demand for paints raises the demand for methacrylate monomers. However, the electrical and electronics segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand for various consumer electronic gadgets from emerging economies. Methacrylate monomers are utilized in the production process of diodes, sensors, and other electronic components. So, rise in demand for electrical devices led the electrical & electronics sector adopt methacrylate monomers in huge volume.

Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global methacrylate monomers market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. Moreover, the same region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in adoption from the building & construction, electronics, automotive, and other sectors the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, rapid rise of the China's consumer electronics sector also drives the demand for methacrylate monomers. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

BASF SE

TCI America

Arkema S.A

Merck KGaA

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Dow Inc.

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Jamorin International

Eastman Chemical Company

The report analyzes aforementioned leading players of the global methacrylate monomers market. These players have adopted different strategies including new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to raise their market stakes and consolidate their position in the industry. The report provides operating segments, business performance, product portfolio, and key developments by every player.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/methacrylate-monomers-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Floor Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Hydrogen Cyanide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Automotive Plastics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Aerospace Plastics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research