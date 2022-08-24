Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,239 in the last 365 days.

Vancouver Island University Launches YuJa's Video Platform To Serve More than 12,000 Students and 1,000 Instructors

Canada's Vancouver Island University (VIU) has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across its three university campuses located along Canada's shoreline on Vancouver Island and coastal British Columbia. In all, the institution's more than 1,000 faculty serve nearly 12,000 students from 82 countries.

The university was seeking an enhanced capture, video streaming, and video and content management solution for teaching and learning across campuses. The institution also wanted a platform with controllable privacy features that enable administrators to customize access for various roles, a feature available in the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform.

"VIU is focused on providing a top-notch educational technology experience for students and instructors alike, and administrators seek out advanced features to further develop their ed-tech stack," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "YuJa provides scalable, comprehensive video creation, management, and viewing capabilities for institutions of all sizes."

ABOUT VANCOUVER ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Vancouver Island University (VIU), located on the west coast of Canada, is one of Canada's most innovative and inclusive universities. VIU's unique student experience includes small class sizes, dedicated award-winning faculty, and exceptional undergrad research opportunities that are often conducted in collaboration with community partners. The institution also offers a wide variety of educational options including an international high school, upgrading, trades, undergraduate and graduate programs to support the varied educational needs of both domestic and international students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005569/en/

You just read:

Vancouver Island University Launches YuJa's Video Platform To Serve More than 12,000 Students and 1,000 Instructors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.