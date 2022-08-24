Growth Stalk Holdings Corp New Emerging Cannabis Company Going Public on the OTC QB Market

Growth Stalk Holdings Corp

GrowthStalk is building a diverse portfolio of cannabis entities and will soon up-list to the OTC QB market.

OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of June 17th, 2021, Growth Stalk Holdings Corp an Oklahoma-based Cannabis Holding Company had its tier-2 REG-A qualified by the SEC to raise $5MM and is preparing to file a 15C-211 with FINRA to receive a ticker symbol and list on the OTC QB Public Market.

Growth Stalk Holdings Corp has a 10-acre cannabis complex with a cultivation and processing license. The capital raise will complete the buildout of the existing facilities and vertically integrate the company. GrowthStalk has 3 acquisitions to date and is in talks with several cannabis operators about joining the team.

The company has just partnered with Canna-Innovations and CEO Alex Burnett to bring operational efficiencies to GrowthStalk’s facilities. Through lean manufacturing practices and innovative equipment, we will lower costs and help businesses to thrive. Canna-Innovations just released a business intelligence tool (Canoogle™) for the Oklahoma cannabis industry, and it is receiving rave reviews. This partnership is one of many to create an efficient multi-company structure.

Visit www.GrowthStalk.com for investment documents, SEC filings, and contact information.



