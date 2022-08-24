UV Infection Control Devices Market to Hit US$ 524.84 million by 2026 | Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

U.V. infection control devices market

The demand for UV infection control devices is on a rise, owing to increase in government focus on infection control programs.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for UV infection control devices is on a rise, owing to increase in government focus on infection control programs and surge in prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI).

The global UV infection control devices market size was valued at $317.42 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $524.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Focus of governments on infection control programs, surge in prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI), and increase in adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment drive the growth of the global UV infection control devices market. However, high costs and strict government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging countries create new opportunities in coming years.

UV infection control devices emit ultraviolet rays that can kill infection causing microorganisms present in various healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and others. Furthermore, there are different types of UV infection control devices available in the market. For instance, mobile UV infection control devices are portable and can be moved from one place to another easily. In addition, the devices have handles all around which aid in the movement of device from one location to another. However, station type UV infection control devices are designed to plug into a standard power outlet. Moreover, these devices work by reflecting UV light off the walls. This reflected light is then absorbed by bacteria, whose light-sensitive porphyrin molecules become excited and, as a result, experience oxidative damage and cell death.

The mobile segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on type, the mobile segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global UV infection control market share in 2018. The segment is expected to rule the roost till 2026. In addition, the same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to surge in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and benefits associated with mobile UV infection control devices.

The end user segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the major share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global UV infection control market. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals receive different types of patients that require surgeries, which leads to increase the adoption of UV infection control devices and therefore drives the growth of the segment.

Key players of the global UV infection control devices market analyzed in the research include CVS Health Corporation, Express Scripts Holding Company, DocMorris, Optum Rx Inc., Giant Eagle Inc., The Kroger Co., Rowlands Pharmacy, Walmart Stores Inc., Walgreen Co., and Apollo Pharmacy. They have adopted various strategies including collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

