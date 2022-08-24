Andrea Jenson Joins The Podcast Connector as VIP Client

Jenson is the founder of Cash Flow CFO, helping 7-figure companies expand profit margins

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Podcast Connector has just officially welcomed its newest VIP client, Andrea Jenson, aboard. Jenson is the founder of Cash Flow CFO, and through her company, Jenson helps 7-figure companies design more predictable, enhanced profit margins and build real personal wealth. According to statistics, 84% of business owners, on average, have personal net worth tied up with their businesses. Jenson helps her clients change this trend.

The Cash Flow CFO team is proficient at taking numbers and creating strategies for better bottom lines, but unlike some other consultancies, Cash Flow CFO takes a boutique stance by analyzing every penny for their clients.

Now, Cash Flow CFO is joining forces with The Podcast Connector as a VIP client. This means that Jenson and her team will be featured in top podcasts through guest appearances. These interviews will further help 7-figure companies to learn more about what they can do to promote further expansion without the liquidation or injection of their own assets.

The Podcast Connector offers a dynamic new strategy for helping their clients get in front of major audiences within their niche. This strategy is extremely simple and powerful, and it’s not centered around marketing. Instead, clients such as Jenson are eligible to be featured in guest interviews with their carefully curated list of leading podcast content creators, which includes vetted professionals in their specific industry.

The Podcast Connector is excited to feature Jenson as a VIP client and looks forward to seeing the content she brings to audiences in her niche. This valuable content will help other entrepreneurs successfully scale their businesses to the next level.

We receive unsolicited praise from an abundance of podcast hosts, so we invite you to contact us today to book her on your esteemed podcast. You won't be disappointed!

Becoming a client of The Podcast Connector begins by applying online. Currently, only a limited number of new clients are being accepted. More information can be found on our Website



ABOUT THE PODCAST CONNECTOR

The Podcast Connector connects vision-led guests and aligned podcasts to help their voices be heard and make maximum impact.

