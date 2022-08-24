Senator Flynn, Representatives Welby, Mullins, and Kosierowski to Host Senior Fair on September 9

SCRANTON, PA – August 24, 2022 – Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) in partnership with Representatives Thom Welby, Kyle Mullins, and Bridget Kosierowsiki will be hosting a senior fair on Friday, September 9.

The event will feature more than 50 community vendors offering assistance and information on health and wellness, finances, transportation resources, and personal care services. Attendees will also be able to receive a free flu shot.

“After taking two years off because of the pandemic, I am excited to welcome back the seniors in our area for this educational and fun event at the Steamtown mall,” said Flynn.

“Our senior citizens spent their lives making out area a special place,” Mullins said. “This event is an important opportunity to give back and raise awareness of the services and programs that exist throughout the community for their benefit.”

“I’m looking forward to this year’s Joint Senior Fair. It’s a great one-stop shop for people to learn about the new and existing services which benefit our senior citizens,” Kosierowski said. “It’s important to meet with our older residents and make sure they have access to the resources and help they need to take care of themselves.”

“I am excited to be a part of this informational event that will highlight more than 50 agencies or services, while also having representatives from the offices of our State Senator and three State Representatives all in one easily accessible location,” said Welby.

The Senior Fair will occur from 11:00AM-2:00PM at the Marketplace at Steamtown, located at 300 Lackawanna Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503. Parking is free for three hours with ticket validation.

###