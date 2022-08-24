Amazon Now Funding CS Education for 14 Elementary Schools in NYC District #24, Impacting More than 8,000 Students
New York City District #24 is now part of Amazon Future Engineer’s expansion to more than 500,000 elementary students nationwideQUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon and New York Community School District #24 today announced that Amazon is funding computer science education and teacher professional development for 14 elementary schools in the district, impacting more than 8,000 students from underserved communities and groups currently underrepresented in tech, as part of its Amazon Future Engineer program. New York City District #24 is now part of Amazon Future Engineer’s target to bring computer science to 500,000 elementary students by 2025.
Amazon is working with BootUp PD, a nonprofit professional development provider, specializing in elementary school education, to bring computer science to each school. BootUp PD’s typically in-person PD sessions adapt well to a virtual model and provide teachers with the tools they need to bring engaging coding lessons to their students both on-screen and in-person. High-quality computer science education for elementary school students during their school day is a critical piece of Amazon’s “childhood to career” approach because it helps bridge equity skill gaps at an age when students are just beginning to formulate ideas about their futures.
“NYC School District 24 is committed to providing all students with unlimited access to a high quality and exciting computer science and STEM education,” said Superintendent Dr. Madelene Chan. “Through this amazing opportunity with Amazon Future Engineer we will strengthen our professional development for teachers and technology instruction for students so that school communities across district 24 receive the information and tools that will positively impact students’ career choices later in life.”
“The innovations of tomorrow won’t happen unless our kids receive a sound, well-rounded education today,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “That’s why I’m so happy to see Amazon supporting computer science education in Queens by bringing its Amazon Future Engineer program to Community School District 24. This program will help ensure our kids have the chance to become the innovators in science and technology that they all have the potential to be.”
Bringing Amazon's Future Engineer program to District #24 represents an important step in advancing equitable science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for our local students and educators. We at NYSCI value Amazon's shared commitment to improving STEM access and engagement for all children and are excited to see the impact of incorporating computational thinking skills into elementary curricula,” said Margaret Honey, President and CEO of New York Hall of Science (NYSCI).
“Amazon Future Engineer is thrilled to hear how teachers continue to go above and beyond to reach young students and pique their interest in computer science,” said Victor Reinoso, Global Director of Amazon’s philanthropic education initiatives. “We are committed to offering high-quality curriculum, professional development, and benefits to support educators as they help their students build life-changing skills that leverage computer science and coding to bring their dreams to life, no matter what career they choose to pursue.”
"This equity-driven opportunity will close digital learning gaps by ensuring computer science opportunities for students in under-served and underrepresented communities throughout the nation,” said Clark Merkley, BootUp PD’s Executive Director. “It is the first ongoing national sponsorship focused on implementing sustainable, district-wide computer science, exactly where it’s needed most. We’re extremely proud to be a part of something that will have a measurable, positive impact for decades to come.”
Amazon’s commitment to New York City District #24 is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to computer science/STEM education across the country, primarily through Amazon Future Engineer. In addition, Amazon has donated more than $20 million to organizations that promote computer science/STEM education, and in New York, there are more than 459 schools participating in the Amazon Future Engineer program.
About New York Community School District #24
Community School District 24 represents 55 schools serving students in grades pre-K-12 that are geographically located in the Ridgewood, Maspeth, Glendale, Middle Village, Elmhurst, Corona, Woodside and of Long Island City and Sunnyside section(s)/community(s) of the borough of Queens, New York. The District is comprised of 26 elementary schools; 7 middle/intermediate/junior high schools; 6 K-8 schools; 1 secondary school; 15 high schools; and 0 K-12 school. Additionally, there are 2 charter schools in the district. The District serves a population of approximately 58,603 students from culturally diverse backgrounds, and the District’s community is home to many new immigrants from Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.
About Amazon Future Engineer
Amazon Future Engineer is a childhood-to-career computer science education program intended to inspire and educate millions of students from historically underrepresented communities globally, including hundreds of thousands of students in the U.S. each year. Students explore computer science through school curriculum and project-based learning, using code to make music, program robots, and solve problems. Additionally, each year Amazon Future Engineer awards 250 students with four-year, $40,000 scholarships and paid internships at Amazon, as well as names 10 Teacher of the Year winners, awarding $30,000 prize packages for going above and beyond to inspire students in computer science and to promote diversity and inclusion in the field. The program is currently available in the U.S., UK, France, Canada, India, and Germany. For more information, visit amazonfutureengineer.com.
About BootUp Professional Development
BootUp PD is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit specializing in district-wide elementary computer science initiatives that focus on creativity and problem-solving. Since 2015, BootUp has worked with over 650 elementary schools in fifteen states, directly impacting over 230,000 students. BootUp prepares teachers to facilitate open-ended coding projects that are project-based and personally meaningful. Students are empowered with creative and interactive curricula that allow them to explore their personal interests through coding with design, music, animation, games, or stories.
Sponsorship applications are being accepted at: www.afebootup.smapply.org.
