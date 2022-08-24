Statin Market 2022-2029

Statin Market Size is estimated to be worth USD 20.41 bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.20% | Says Data Bridge Market Research

A latest survey on Statin Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. It comprises of fundamental, secondary and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2022 - 2029.

High cholesterol in the body can promote a wide number of diseases in the body. High levels of cholesterol in individuals can invite heart problems owing to the development of fatty deposits in the blood vessels. To lower the cholesterol, numerous pharmaceutical drugs are available in the market. Statin is one of them.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the statin market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 14.69 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 20.41 billion by 2029. “Hospitals” dominates the end user segment of the statin market owing to the rising requirement for treatment of cardiovascular disorders and inflammatory disorders treatments. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the statin market are:

AstraZeneca(UK)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Germany)

Aurobindo Pharma. (India)

Amgen Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Biocon (India)

Concord Biotech (India)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Abbott (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Quidel Corporation (US):

The industry report makes available an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. This wide ranging report is the best overview about global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast. The winning Statin report includes estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are mainly obtained from SWOT analysis while also providing the CAGR projections for the historic year 2019, base year 2028, and forecast period 2021-2028.

Global Statin Market Scope

Type

Synthetic Statins

Natural Statins

Drug class

Atorvastatin

Fluvastatin

Lovastatin

Rosuvastatin

Simvastatin

Pitavastatin

Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Lifestyle Diseases

Others

End users

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Statin Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of obesity

Growing population base of overweight and obese individuals globally is one of the major factor fostering the growth of the market. India, Germany, China, United States and United Kingdom have the highest obese population base in the world. Obesity gives rise to numerous problems in the body. Respiratory problems, diabetes and, high cholesterol levels other chronic and acute diseases are some of the examples. According to studies, statins have reduced heart attacks and strokes by 25% to 35%.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted to provide best of the medications is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing investment for healthcare facilities

Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, rising awareness about the negative impact of obesity on the body, growing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, rising geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle of individuals, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of cardiovascular diseases and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges Global Statin Market

On the other hand, high cost associated with the research and development proficiencies, limited infrastructural facilities, uneven distribution of medical services, an expansion in need for adequate remedy options and dearth of awareness in the backward economies are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of favorable reimbursement scenario and technology penetration in the developing economies, cultural and commercial agents coupled with side effects of statins, limited insurance coverage and regulatory compliance, and lack of suitable infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries are projected to challenge the market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Regional Analysis of the Statin Market:

The global Statin Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Statin Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Statin Market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology.

The Statin market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Statin market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the global Statin market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Statin market?

Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Statin market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Statin market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Statin market?

What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?

Key Points Covered in Statin Market Report:

