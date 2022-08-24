Vision Processing Unit Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 19.63% By 2029 | Top Players: SAMSUNG, MediaTek,Blaize, Synopsys,CEVA

Vision Processing Unit Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2029 | Top Players: SAMSUNG, MediaTek, Blaize, Synopsys, CEVA

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the vision processing unit market will exhibit a CAGR of 19.63% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

A vision processing unit (VPU) is a type of microprocessor that promotes machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). In extreme power-constrained conditions, the vision processing unit delivers high-performance machine vision and visual awareness. The microprocessor's characteristics include programmability and flexibility, as well as power savings because it only consumes a tenth of the power for the work at hand. It's also utilized for detecting an object's memory, providing CPU and GPU components, and improving the system's overall speed, which aids in seeing the thing in three dimensions. The device is utilized in a variety of applications, including smartphones, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), cameras, drones, and more.

The upsurge in the need for high computing capabilities will act as a key element driving market expansion. The vision processing unit market is also being driven by factors such as rising demand for computer vision applications and growing acceptance of edge AI. Furthermore, rising implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies will result in enhancement of growth rate of vision processing unit market. Also, increasing usage of premium smartphones will act as a major factor influencing the growth of vision processing unit market. Another significant factor that will cushion the vision processing unit market’s growth rate is the severe reduction in power consumption of devices. In addition to this, other factors such as rising demand for real-time video processing in critical applications and technological advanced products will expand the vision processing unit market.

Moreover, the rising demand for machine vision in industrial applications will create beneficial opportunities for the growth of the market. Additionally, the rise of autonomous vehicles and untapped potential in emerging markets will act as market drivers and further boost new opportunities in the forecast period mentioned above.

Competitor Analysis:

Leading players of Vision Processing Unit Market include:

SAMSUNG, Intel Corporation, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., CEVA, Inc., NXP Semiconductors., HiSilicon(Shanghai) Technologies CO., LIMITED., MediaTek Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited., VeriSilicon., Lattice Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated., NEURALA, INC., Blaize., Synopsys, Inc., Socionext Inc., Alphabet Inc., and NEXTCHIP Co,Ltd., among others.

Global Vision Processing Unit Market Scope and Market Size

The vision processing unit market is segmented on the basis of application, vertical and fabrication process. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of application, vision processing unit market is segmented into smartphones, drones, cameras, AR/VR, medical devices, robots and autonomous vehicles.

On the basis of vertical, vision processing unit market is segmented into consumer electronics, security and surveillance, automotive, industrial, healthcare and others.

The vision processing unit market is also segmented on the basis of fabrication process into ≤16 nm and >16–28 nm.

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

Asia-Pacific dominates the vision processing unit market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance due to the upsurge in the adoption of edge AI and availability of various AI processor start-ups in this region.

