Radiology Market Size Will Achieve USD 43.04 Billion by 2029-Exclusive Report by Data Bridge Market Research

Global "Radiology Market" (2022-2029) report discusses the market size, drivers and restraints, key players, geographical segments, and competitive landscape.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly added report entitled Global Radiology Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 to the repository of Data Bridge Market Research features an extensive study on the market, exploring its key aspects. The report provides a thorough analysis of the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints in the global Radiology.

Global Radiology Market was valued at USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.04 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Over the years, radiology has grown as an essential diagnostic tool for a variety of diseases and a powerful tool for monitoring treatment and anticipating the results. Surging demand for early disease diagnosis and widening scope of clinical applications have largely aided the market to expand over the forecasted period. Consequently, the presence of various growth determinants will help the market show substantial growth.

Some of the major players operating in the radiology market are

General Electric (U.S.), Siemens (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Carestream Health (U.S.), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., (Switzerland), Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. (U.K), Hologic, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Planmed Oy (Finland), CurveBeam (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (U.S)

The Global Radiology Market report encompasses the general idea of the global Radiology market including definition, classifications, and applications. Further, it includes the all-inclusive comprehension of several factors such as drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. The report is a wide-ranging source of widespread facts and figures for business strategists as it offers the historical &futuristic data such as demand & supply data, cost, revenue, profit, supply chain value, and so on. Furthermore, it entails the key market features, comprising production, revenue, price, capacity, gross margin, market share, consumption, gross, production rate, demand/supply, cost, capacity utilization rate, export/import, and CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Apart from this, the researcher market analyst and experts present their outlook or insights of product sales, market share, and value along with the possible opportunities to grow or tap into in these regions.

Radiology Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Burden Of Chronic Diseases

The surging occurrences of chronic disorders among the growing population are the most significant factors driving this market's growth. Additionally, the increase in the aging population and changes in societal behavior are contributing to a steady increase in these common and costly long-term health problems are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

The rising preference and need of minimally invasive procedures due to cost-effective solutions and lesser hospital stay are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector along with the increasing penetration of advanced data analytics tools are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the growing need for advanced, cost-effective, and reliable diagnostic services and solutions also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Growing Research and Investment Activities

Moreover, the surging levels of investment that will help develop advanced and technological products and provide adequate training and safety are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing number of research activities and digitization will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Radiology Market

High Costs

On the other hand, the high cost of the installation is expected to obstruct market growth.

Dearth of Labour

The shortage of skilled professionals or lack of trained paramedics is projected to challenge the radiology market in 2022-2029.

Post Covid-19 Impact on Radiology Market

The radiology market was both positively and negatively impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. During the height of the pandemic, there were imposition of the lockdown and social distancing guidelines to postpone emergency outpatient visits had a significant impact on screening services such as mammography and lung cancer screening, and the impact has been felt across the sector, including interventional procedures. The pandemic has also affected manufacturing companies as they are working with a little workforce. Furthermore, due to modern packaging rules and country-imposed lockout procedures, the turnaround time for delivering products and services is hampered. As COVID-19 is extremely contagious, the American College of Radiology (ACR), which represents over 40,000 radiologists in the United States, has advised that CTs and X-rays should not be used as a first-line technique diagnose or screen for it.

On the flip side, the market for computed tomography (CT) scanners grew dramatically. In order to keep up with the increased demand for scanners around the world, companies adopted a number of concrete steps, which will help the market to show moderate growth during COVID-19.

Regional Analysis of the Radiology Market:

The global Radiology Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Radiology Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Radiology Market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Radiology Market report comes into play.

Radiology Market Scope

The radiology market is segmented on the basis of type, services and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Interventional Radiology

Diagnostic Radiology

On the basis of type, the radiology market is segmented into interventional radiology and diagnostic radiology.

Services

Fusion Imaging

X-Rays

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT)

Nuclear Medicine

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

On the basis of services, the radiology market is segmented into fusion imaging, x-rays, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

End Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

There are 13 Sections to show the global Radiology market:

• Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

• Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

• Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

• Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

• Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

• Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

• Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

• Key Findings of the Research Study

• Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

