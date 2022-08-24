In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players And Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for smartphone applications in automobiles and advances in technology for In-Vehicle Infotainment are driving the demand for the market.

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growth - CAGR of 9.8%, In-Vehicle Infotainment Industry trends – Growing demand from the APAC region.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide in-vehicle infotainment market is anticipated to reach USD 52.76 billion by 2027. Numerous in-vehicle infotainment systems with cutting-edge features have been developed as a result of the increased focus on driver comfort and convenience. Such features give the driver thorough understanding about the car, which enhances safety and the driving experience. Since smartphones are the most significant networking gateways used by an infotainment system, they will have a big impact on the market for in-vehicle entertainment.

It is also expected that the market for enhanced driving experience will drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment systems sector over the forecast era. These devices, however, entail high installation costs and are primarily incorporated into premium and luxury vehicles. Inadequate security and privacy infotainment are expected to obstruct the development of the demand for In-Vehicle Infotainment systems.

One of the most recent trends in the in-vehicle infotainment sector is the integration of smartphones. Because both functions are handled by the smartphone, infotainment systems cannot install apps or establish built-in connectivity, which saves money. Users may access all smartphone capabilities on the infotainment display thanks to OEMs who offer infotainment services in their vehicles with integrated Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on the automotive industry's whole supply chain. The logistical and production halt had an impact on raw material suppliers. Since major automakers including Fiat, Volkswagen, PSA Group, General Motors, and BMW were forced to halt production, the pandemic had an impact on the industry's total growth in 2020 and the first few months of 2021. Since the development of this market is directly related to the production of vehicles, this scenario had an impact on the market for in-vehicle entertainment systems, particularly in European and North American countries.

𝐈𝐧-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

The prominent players operating in the In-vehicle infotainment Market are profiled in-depth in the report and their strategies, collaborations, and product innovations.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

AG, Panasonic Corporation,

Harman International,

Alpine Electronics,

Pioneer Corporation,

Denso Corporation,

Visteon Corporation,

Delphi Automotive PLC,

Clarion Co., Ltd.,

and JVC KENWOOD Corporation

The In-vehicle infotainment Market report takes a closer view of the global In-vehicle infotainment Market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The head-up display segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a steady CAGR predicted over the forecast period. The head-up system is equipped with the latest augmented reality technology. It uses a combination of sensors, cameras, GPS, and Wi-Fi to provide information while driving, which creates a demand for the market.

Direct competition between OE fitted and aftermarket goods is anticipated to drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment industry because the former is based on quality, while the second is largely price-driven. In developing countries, demand for OE products is therefore expected to be high.

Due to the rising trend in the low costs of passenger cars, the passenger car segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These cars are embedded with the latest advanced technologies that are expected to drive the in-vehicle infotainment system.

The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the in-vehicle infotainment market. The rise in disposable income and growing demand for a high-end and luxurious lifestyle in fostering the market demand in the region.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐈𝐧-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-Up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

𝐈𝐧-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

OE fitted

Aftermarket

𝐈𝐧-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 :

The In-vehicle infotainment Market research report comprises observations and early study on potential competitors, as well as a thorough analysis of providers of competition. The report also includes an evaluation of the regional business environment, a Porter's Five Forces analysis, market dynamics and drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers, producers, and distribution networks.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What will be the development pace of In-vehicle infotainment Market ?

What are the key factors driving the Global In-vehicle infotainment Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the openings, hazards, and outline of the market?

What is sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of In-vehicle infotainment Market ?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of In-vehicle infotainment Market ?

What are the In-vehicle infotainment Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Infrared detector industries?

What are deals, incomes, and value examinations by types and utilizations of the market?

