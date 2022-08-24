Clean Eatz Kitchen Launches Chicken Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Clean Eatz Kitchen announces the launch of their latest SKU of cauliflower crust, gluten-free pizzas with the Chicken Supreme Pizza.ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen has launched the newest SKU in their cauliflower-crust pizza lineup - Chicken Supreme. Made on a cauliflower crust, the Clean Eatz Kitchen personal pizzas are the perfect cheat meal without any of the guilt. The Chicken Supreme Pizza features low-fat chicken sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms on a gluten-free cauliflower crust pizza.
Protein Pizzas are available nationwide for direct-to-consumer delivery as well as through retailers and distributors nationwide.
Protein Pizzas are the latest diet innovation from Clean Eatz Kitchen. "The feedback from our customers tells us they are looking for healthier alternatives to traditionally indulgent foods." says CEO, Jason Nista. The new Chicken Supreme Pizza packs 18g of protein to only 12g of fat in a 312-calorie personal pizza. Its a perfectly balanced meal for the weight-conscious consumer.
Clean Eatz Kitchen is a market-leader in direct-to-consumer prepared meals and snacks. For their diet-conscious customers, Clean Eatz Kitchen cooks and ships pre-made meals to customers' houses, ready to heat and enjoy. Their model takes the thought and effort out of having to meal prep to reach your diet goals.
