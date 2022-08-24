Loan Brokers Market Expected to Reach $1,061.79 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Loan brokers have good access to a large number of lenders and possess chances of getting good deals on loans, thereby driving the growth of the global loan brokers market. Furthermore, loan brokers provide the best loans to borrowers based on their financial requirements and this will boost the global market trends. Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global loan brokers market amassed revenue of $251 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $1,061.79 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $251 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1,061.79 Billion CAGR 15.7% No. of Pages in Report 398 Segments Covered Component, Enterprise Size, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Loan brokers have good access to a large number of lenders and possess chances of getting good deals on loans Loan brokers provide the best loans to borrowers based on their financial requirements. Restraints Huge fees and commissions are charged by brokers Opportunities Escalating loan requirements of customers

































COVID-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the global loan brokers market as many loan brokers incurred heavy losses in the COVID period due to a reduction in loan demand from customers.

Services of loan brokers were severely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global loan brokers market based on component, enterprise size, application, end user, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of the component, the products segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the overall share of the global loan brokers market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the services segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the overall loan brokers market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on the application, the home loans segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global loan brokers market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the loans to governments segment are expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as commercial and industrial loans, vehicle loans, and others.

On basis of end user, the business segment held a major share of the global market in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global loan brokers market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the individuals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global loan brokers market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the Asia Pacific loan brokers market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.

Key participants in the global loan brokers market examined in the research include Ally Financial Inc., Moneypark, Bank of America Corporation, Caliber Home Loans Inc., Flagstar Bank, Interactive Brokers LLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Rocket Mortgage LLC., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., LendingTree, LLC, loanDepot.com LLC, LaGray Finance, PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Macquarie Group Limited, Mortgage Choice Pty Limited, Wells Fargo, and Hypomo.

The report evaluates these major players in the global loan brokers industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across the global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the loan brokers market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing loan brokers market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the loan brokers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global loan brokers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Loan Brokers Market Key Segments:

By Component :

Products

Services

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application:

Home Loans

Commercial and Industrial Loans

Vehicle Loans

Loans to Governments

Others

By End User:

Businesses Business Loans Type Commercial Loan Brokers Startup Loan Brokers Invoice Factoring Brokers Equipment Financing Brokers

Individuals

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

