Mark Trexler Joins Carbon Advisors as Chief Ratings Officer of  Carbon Ratings Solution 

Trexler Will Implement Open, Transparent Carbon Select Rating Solution

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark Trexler joins Carbon Advisors as their Chief Ratings Officer to launch the Carbon Select offset rating solution. Under Trexler’s guidance, the Carbon Select solution will leverage the original carbon offset scoring system he developed in 2007 and combine it with certified auditors and geospatial technology to create the most open, transparent, and accurate rating solutions available today. The Carbon Select rating solution combines a time-tested, offset scoring system with certified auditors and advanced geospatial technology to determine, with confidence, whether an offset credit will successfully avoid or permanently sequester one additional metric ton of carbon dioxide after accounting for potential leakage.

“Carbon offsets got started 35 years ago with the best of intentions and played a useful role in getting companies to start thinking about climate change mitigation”, says Dr. Mark Trexler. “But carbon markets have proven easy to game, in large part because buyers don’t have the information they need to differentiate between high-quality and low-quality offsets.”

Trexler's lifelong pursuit of climate mitigation launched a career across carbon markets and early climate policy, beginning in 1988 with the World Resources Institute in Guatemala. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, he collaborated on hundreds of carbon offset credit projects, contributed a chapter to IPCC’s Second Assessment Report and wrote a textbook on business climate risk for the London School of Economics. Dr. Trexler is credited with helping Stonyfield Farm Yogurt to become “carbon neutral” over 20 years ago. In 2007, Dr, Trexler and his team of offset project auditors at Eco Securities invented the first carbon credit rating system which was used with The Climate Web for the last 15 years to help educate climate professionals on Additionality, Permanence and (lack of) Leakage.

Trexler’s true passion emerges with climate education. He is widely published on carbon markets and environmental integrity. Fluent in five languages, Dr. Trexler earned a master's and Doctoral Degrees from University of California at Berkeley. “The Carbon Select offset rating system is narrowly focused on offset integrity, is transparent, and should help carbon markets work to abate climate change.”



The Carbon Select rating system is governed by an independent Advisory Board to ensure economics don’t interfere in carbon offset rating integrity. “We need an independent, transparent rating solution to identify high-quality offsets to fuel the transition to Net Zero,” said Carbon Advisors CEO John Carroll. “The Carbon Select offset rating solution provides accurate assessment of a carbon credits quality – and if you are trying to implement a NetZero strategy with junk-grade carbon credits – you will be caught!”

The Carbon Securities division works with customers to address offset solutions, carbon credit quality rankings and secure credit transmission. Carbon Advisors’ comprehensive, carbon management practice helps companies navigate the energy transition. Contact Carbon Advisors to get started on real net-zero solutions today by email, info@carbon-advisors.com or by phone +1.949.214.7000 (US) or +377.06.40.61.06.37 (International).