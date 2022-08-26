Ron Killings Shows Off His Muscle and Dance Skills in New Video for “Barnyard Flexin”

"Barnyard Flexin" - Latest Single from Musician/ Performer Ron Killings a/k/a R Truth - WWE Superstar - Cultural Fixture in Music & Entertainment

Barnyard Flexin is a mixture of country, rap, and line dancing. The “Electric Slide” and the “Cupid Stuffle” are ‘bout to get Flexed On! You get to feel good, be fly, and most of all FLEX..."”
— Ron Killings a/k/a R-Truth, Musician, Performer, WWE Superstar

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Barnyard Flexin" is the latest single from Ron Killings who has been a cultural fixture in music and entertainment for over two decades. Ron Killings a/k/a WWE Superstar R-Truth's "Barnyard Flexin" is one of the most anticipated country/ rap songs/ dances of the year. Get to the dance floor because this energetic, catchy and addictive melody, coupled with an undeniable bounce to get every party moving, is taking over the line dance/ soul line dance, and the “dance community” as a whole. Coupled with its own dance; “The Barnyard Flex”, Ron Killings brings the vibes, uniting different genres and styles of dancers in the official music video.

Ron Killings, with his very own unique style, is changing the face of sports and entertainment culture, merging music and new entertainment experiences. Coming from Charlotte NC, he is used to understanding the values of building and sometimes learning (the hard way) from the ground up. Growing up as a dancer, the music life gave him a sense of freedom through expression. Along the way he developed his skills along with a deep appreciation for all things hip hop, and built relationships performing alongside music legends Tupac Shakur, TechN9ne, Joey Badazz and RnB legend MYA.

Writing and performing has been a part of Ron Killing's rap career from the jump. He wrote and produced his "WWE intro as R-Truth "Whassup" which has over 10 million views to date. Most recently, Killings has released a brand new set of music that has unleashed an undeniable reaction of fan and consumer response. From singles such as "Set It Off" (with over 3 million views), "Hit Em Up" (the official song for Facebook Gaming Series sponsored by State Farm), to "Run It" featuring Leah Van Dale a/k/a WWE's Carmella and J-Trx, as featured in an episode of the hit entertainment series "Total Divas" on the E! Network, "Set It Off" (Nov 2019) and "Power" (2019 - 2020), along with many more.

“Barnyard Flexin is a mixture of country, rap & line dancing. The “Electric Slide” and the “Cupid Stuffle” are ‘bout to get Flexed On! You get to feel good, be fly and most of all FLEX. Everyone of all ages can participate! Post your best Barnyard Flexin video to win cash prizes #BarnyardFlexin The Barnyard Flexin Challenge is now in effect! Flex on ‘em!” -Ron Killings

Check out the official music video for "Barnyard Flexin" and meet us on the Barnyard for some "Flexin". Follow Ron Killings on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ronkillings1/ and Tok Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@ronkillings1 and don't forget to make your own "Barnyard Flexin" video and tag Ron Killings on social media.

BARNYARD FLEXIN - Ron Killings aka WWE Superstar "R-Truth"

Ron Killings Shows Off His Muscle and Dance Skills in New Video for "Barnyard Flexin"

