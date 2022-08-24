Submit Release
Former Painesville City LSD Secretary Indicted for Theft of Preschool Tuition Payments, Improper Account Withdrawals

Columbus – A former secretary for the Painesville City Local School District has been indicted on theft-related charges after investigators determined she pocketed more than $10,000 in receipts, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Wednesday.

Brenda Kalina faces two felony counts of theft in office and one felony count of grand theft, under an indictment handed down by the Lake County Grand Jury. A secret indictment was filed in the case in late July and was recently unsealed following her arrest and arraignment.

The Painesville City LSD Treasurer contacted the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit in August 2021 concerning the suspected theft of Red Raider Preschool tuition fees by Kalina.

SIU reviewed transactions between September 2019 and July 2021 and determined Kalina improperly withdrew $4,600 from the school’s credit union account and failed to deposit an additional $6,323 in cash tuition payments.

Accounting records were altered to hide the activities.

