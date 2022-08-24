ADVISORY – BETHLEHEM – TOMORROW - PennDOT, Safety Partners to Highlight Pedestrian, Back to School Safety





Tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with Bethlehem Police, the Bethlehem Health Department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network to hold a media event in Bethlehem urging motorists and pedestrians to observe safety laws.





The event, which marks the back-to-school time of year, will feature police enforcement of pedestrian safety laws.









WHAT: PennDOT and safety partners will hold a media event to highlight pedestrian and back-to- school safety.

WHEN: Tomorrow August 25, 2022; 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

WHERE: Intersection of New Street and Fairview Street in Bethlehem PA









MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov





