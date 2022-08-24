Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,152 in the last 365 days.

ADVISORY – BETHLEHEM – TOMORROW - PennDOT, Safety Partners to Highlight Pedestrian, Back to School Safety


Tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with Bethlehem Police, the Bethlehem Health Department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network to hold a media event in Bethlehem urging motorists and pedestrians to observe safety laws. 


The event, which marks the back-to-school time of year, will feature police enforcement of pedestrian safety laws.  



WHAT: PennDOT and safety partners will hold a media event to highlight pedestrian and back-to- school safety. 

WHEN: Tomorrow August 25, 2022; 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

WHERE: Intersection of New Street and Fairview Street in Bethlehem PA



 MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov


###


You just read:

ADVISORY – BETHLEHEM – TOMORROW - PennDOT, Safety Partners to Highlight Pedestrian, Back to School Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.