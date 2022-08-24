REMINDER: Public Invited to PennDOT Hiring Event Today for Maintenance Positions in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is inviting the public to attend a hiring event being held today, Wednesday, August 24 to learn about available maintenance positions the department offers in Allegheny County.

The hiring event will be held at PennDOT’s Aspinwall Maintenance Building located at 51 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh PA 15238 from noon to 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 24.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth. On the spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions will occur. Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification.

Available positions in Allegheny County include Transportation Equipment Operator – A, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, Tradesman Helper, and Radio Dispatcher.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





