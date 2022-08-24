Ligation Devices Market Size to Reach USD 1.68 Bn by 2030, At CAGR of 6.1% | Allied Market Research

Ligation Devices Market Research

The global ligation devices market is projected to reach $1,680.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The global ligation devices market is projected to reach $1,680.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. Key Players include Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson), Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Applied Medical, ConMed Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Genicon, Inc., Grena Think Medical, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic PLC.

The global ligation devices market was valued at $946.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,680.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. Ligation devices are the set of instruments and accessories that help in binding a blood vessel or other tube in the body with a piece of medical graded thread or wire. Furthermore, these devices can also be utilized to remove or cut a specific part of the irregular tissue growth in the body. Ligation devices are very complex in nature and are designed to help assist during surgical procedures. These devices can be used in the management of conditions such as gastrointestinal problems, hemorrhoid development, left atrial appendage, and ureteral obstruction due to cardinal ligaments.

Impact Analysis – Ligation Devices Market Research

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Ligation Devices industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Key Highlights from Ligation Devices Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Ligation Devices industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Ligation Devices market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Ligation Devices Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Ligation Devices report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Ligation Devices Market have also been included in the study.

Ligation Devices Market Key Players: Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson), Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Applied Medical, ConMed Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Genicon, Inc., Grena Think Medical, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic PLC.

Ligation Devices Market Growth by Product: Handheld Instruments and Accessories

Ligation Devices Market Growth by Application: Gastrointestinal & Abdominal Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, and Others

Ligation Devices Market Growth by End User: Hospitals and Others

