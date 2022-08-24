MoU to provide skilled workforce for Japanese investors signed

VIETNAM, August 24 -

LONG AN — Japanese firms and leaders of agencies of the Mekong Delta province of Long An signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in training skilled workers up to Japanese standards and supply of workforce on August 23.

Saigon Telecom Technology JSC, Foundation of Youth Empowerment, ISPACE Cybersecurity College and VALLEYCAMPUS Group were four companies signing the MoU, which took place within the framework of an investment promotion conference and a dialogue with Japanese enterprises held by the province's People’s Committee.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Út asked competent agencies to follow directions by the provincial People's Committee to clear difficulties faced by businesses.

He emphasised that Long An always stays ready to offer all possible support to investors and those from Japan in particular to successfully do business in the province.

Long An is now home to 131 Japanese projects valued at nearly US$479 million, mostly in the districts of Đức Hòa, Bến Lức, Cần Giuộc and Tân An City in the fields of wooden products, mechanical engineering, manufacturing and assembling of electronic spare parts, and food processing. — VNS