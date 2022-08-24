Fruit Powder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Fruit Powder Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 7.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fruit Powder Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global fruit powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fruit-powder-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 13.0 billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7.6%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 20.2 billion
The growth of the global fruit powder market is driven by the rising demand from food and beverage industry. The increasing consumption of package food products and beverages is anticipated to augment the market growth. Additionally, the growing preference of natural, organic ingredients owing to increasing health awareness among masses is likely to bolster the demand for fruit powders as a flavouring agent. The increasing utilisation of fruit powders in beverage industry for manufacturing functional and ready-to-drink beverages due to longer shelf life and easy availability in the off season is projected to push the market growth over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Fruit powder is obtained by crushing freeze dried or vacuum dried fruits. They are primarily used as a flavouring agent or a cooking ingredient. Fruits powders are cost effective and are known to have a long shelf life at room temperature owing to their low water content.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fruit-powder-market
By fruit type, the market can be segmented:
Grape
Apple
Mango
Banana
Berries
Other Fruits
Based on application, the industry is divided into:
Bakery
Confectionery
Snacks/RTE Products
Dairy
Beverages
Soups and Sauces
Others
The regional markets for fruit powder include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market for fruit powders. This can be attributed to leading share of India and China in the fruit production globally. Additionally, the presence of various end use sectors such as the food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, among others are anticipated to bolster demand, thereby, propelling the growth further. Moreover, factors such as increasing disposable incomes, rising health awareness and preference for ready to eat packaged food and beverages is likely to aid the regional market. Meanwhile, Europe is anticipated to have a significant share over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising demand for nutritional and functional foods, increasing health concerns, and presence of key players in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Kanegrade Ltd., Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, Paradiesfrucht GmbH, FutureCeuticals and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
