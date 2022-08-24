Cemetery Board to Meet Thursday August 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on August 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. via video conference call (WebEx)

Pursuant to Chapter 1 of the Laws of 2022 and Governor Hochul’s Executive Order 11 issued on November 26, 2021, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the state disaster emergency declared in Executive Order 11, this meeting will be held remotely by WebEx conference call. The public will have the ability to view or listen to the proceeding in the manner described below. In addition, the meeting will be recorded and later transcribed.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board

WHAT: Meeting of the Board

WHEN: August 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

When it's time, join your WebEx meeting here:

1. Go to:

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m3f26e6bd63daf7bb08ac23b8bcba9237

meeting number (Access Code) 161 567 1932

2. If requested, enter your name and email address.

3. Enter the session password: Cem123

4. Click "Join Now".

5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To Join from a video system or application

Dial: [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

To attend by phone only

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Password: 1615671932## USA Toll

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial [email protected]



For assistance:

Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc

On the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: [email protected] or 1-518-473-3355.