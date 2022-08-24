Battery Metals Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope to 2027

Battery Metals Market Trend

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering more than two-thirds of the global battery metals market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, increase in call for electrical vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles/plug-in hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV/PHV), and rapid development in the renewable energy sector fuel the growth of the global battery metals market. By type, the lithium segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Battery Metals Market by Metals Type (Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, and Others) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Mobility, Energy Storage Systems, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global battery metals industry was estimated at $11.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $20.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The battery metals market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the battery metals market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the battery metals market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The consumer electronics segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the energy storage systems segment would register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the study period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global battery metals market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global battery metals industry include Albemarle Corporation, Umicore, Gan Feng Lithium Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Norlisk Nickel, Tianqi Lithium, Vale, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., SQM S.A., and Glencore International AG.

The lithium segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global battery metals market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the lion’s share by 2027. This is owing to increase in demand for lithium ion batteries from the electric vehicle and consumer electronics industry applications. The nickel segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the study period, due to increase in use of nickel in the most common batteries such as nickel cadmium and nickel metal hydride in the electric vehicle and other battery storage applications.

