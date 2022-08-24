Macadamia Market Size Expected To Expand US$ 2.78 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR Of 10.10% | IMARC Group

macadamia market

The global macadamia market size reached US$ 1.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2.78 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.10% during 2022-2027.

The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of Macadamia industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the macadamia market report, size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global macadamia market size reached a value of US$ 1.53 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.78 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.10% during 2022-2027.

Macadamia Industry Overview :

The term "macadamia" refers to a genus of four indigenous Australian tree species that produce an edible, hard-shelled nut. It is also referred to as a Queensland nut, bush nut, or Hawaii nut. It is a great source of fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and proteins. Additionally, it helps with weight control, intestinal health, and lowering the risk of a number of metabolic syndromes, including type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart disease. Macadamia nuts have a wide range of uses in numerous industries because they may be consumed, boiled, and processed into diverse goods.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Macadamia Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising health consciousness and the growing awareness about the nutritional properties of macadamia among individuals. In addition, the increasing utilization of macadamia in the food and beverages (F&B) industry to manufacture confectionery items such as pastries, biscuits, and ice creams represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, governments of numerous countries are introducing various initiatives and the latest methodologies to support the production and trade of macadamia in the agriculture sector. This, coupled with the rising product adoption in the formulation of various cosmetics and skincare products, is positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, key players are launching roasted, salted, honey-roasted, wasabi-flavored, and chocolate-coated macadamia nuts to attract new consumers, which is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Global Macadamia Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Golden Macadamias, Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company, Health and Plant Protein Group Limited, Ivory Macadamias, Kenya Nut Company Ltd., Macadamia Processing Company, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation, Mayo Macs, MWT Foods, Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd., Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd. and Wondaree Macadamia Nuts.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, nature, form, distribution channel and industry vertical.

Breakup by Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Form:

• Raw

• Roasted

• Coated

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

