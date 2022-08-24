Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Expected to Exceed $3, 85,767.5 Million, Rising at 34.90% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 [240-Pages] | Research Dive

The global patient centric healthcare app market is projected to witness significant growth in the 2020—2027 timeframe. Rising adoption of digital technologies in the medical sector is driving the growth of the market. The phone-based apps type sub-segment, iOS sub-segment, and home-use sub-segment are projected to lead the market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be at the forefront.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global patient centric healthcare app market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $3, 85,767.5 thousand by 2027, rising at a striking CAGR of 34.90% from 2020 to 2027. This report is an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

The report segments the global patient centric healthcare app market into technology, operating system, end-user, and region.

Phone-Based Apps Type Sub-Segment to Experience Leading Growth

Among the technology segment, the phone-based apps type sub-segment is expected to observe significant growth by surpassing $1, 74,411.10 million during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the rising adoption of phone-based apps for diagnosing and monitoring patients in areas including weight management, stress management, smoking cessation, and chronic disorders.

IOS Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

Among the operating system segment, the iOS sub-segment is expected to witness speedy growth and garner $1,19,698.40 million during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the growing adoption of iOS operating systems, which has boosted the accessibility of healthcare apps that have ubiquitous nature and interactive features.

Home-use Sub-Segment to Perceive Maximum Growth

Among the end-user segment, the home-use sub-segment is projected to grab foremost market share and hit $1,82,116.30 million during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the rising adoption of home-based remote patient monitoring apps.

Asia-Pacific Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Observe Marvelous Growth

The report analyzes the global patient centric healthcare app market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to observe rapid growth by garnering $1,11,101.00 million in the estimated period. The growth of the region market is mainly because of the growing acceptance for telemedicine, growing shift toward digitalization, and prompt adoption of modern technologies in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Patient Centric Healthcare App Market:

The abrupt rise of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an optimistic impact on the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. The pandemic created enormous devastation in the healthcare industry. Numerous market players and government bodies came forward to aid the world by taking substantial initiatives and making technological up-gradations in their patient centric healthcare apps. These apps help in maintaining communication between healthcare professionals and patients about their health and wellbeing. As a result the demand for these apps surged significantly and considerably propelled the growth of the patient centric healthcare app market during the pandemic.

Factors Impacting the Patient centric healthcare app Market Growth:

The key factor boosting the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market is the rising adoption of smartphones, especially among patients, for accessing personalized and cost-effective patient centric healthcare apps. Moreover, growing awareness about patient centricity and rising launch of novel healthcare apps by market players are anticipated to open doors to beneficial opportunities for the growth of the market in the forecast period. However, dearth of awareness as well as guidance in choosing the right healthcare app are expected to obstruct the market growth.

Leading Players of Patient Centric Healthcare App Market:

The report lists some of the foremost players operating in the global industry including

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Bayer AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM

iPatientCare

Google Inc.

Philips and Klick Inc.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in June 2021, Proximus, a foremost Belgian supplier of telephony, television, Internet, and network-based ICT services, launched a patient-centric app, Doktr. This app is an advanced video teleconsultation platform offering patients with a basic primary healthcare need to contact an experienced doctor in a suitable and safe manner.

More about Patient Centric Healthcare App Market:

