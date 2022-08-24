Global Gaming Simulator Market Expected to Accumulate a Revenue of $13,378.2 Million in the 2019 to 2026 Timeframe, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 17.2% | Reveals by Research Dive

The global gaming simulator market is predicted to grow immensely by 2026, mainly due to a technological boom in the gaming industry. Also, the attractive interface offered by simulator softwares and their innate intuitiveness is expected to make the software sub-segment as the most dominant one. Market in the North America region is predicted to be the most dominant one by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the newly published Research Dive report, the global gaming simulator market is anticipated to rise at a stable CAGR of 17.2%, thereby garnering a revenue of $13,378.2 million in the 2019-2026 timeframe. This comprehensive Research Dive report presents a brief outlook of the current framework of the gaming simulator market including its priority features like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the forecast timeframe of 2019-2026. The report also contains all the crucial market figures to help new entrants understand the market easily.

Dynamics of the Gaming Simulator Market

Drivers: In the last few years, there has been an increase in the overall adoption of gaming zones as one of the important means of entertainment, which is predicted to boost the gaming simulator market in the forecast period. Along with this, collaborations between key market players are expected to push the market forward in the forecast period.

Opportunities: The in-screening adoption of Free2Play games is anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for the market in the 2019-2026 timeframe. Moreover, strategic alliances between the top players of the gaming simulator market are anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market further.

Restraints: However, lower market product penetration, especially in the middle-east and developing countries might become a hurdle in the growth of the gaming simulator market.

Segments of the Gaming Simulator Market

The Research Dive report has fragmented the gaming simulator market across different segments such as component, type, end-use industry, and region.

Component: Software Sub-segment to be the Most Profitable

By component, the software sub-segment is expected to generate the highest yield of $7,381.5 million by 2026. The attractive interface offered by simulator softwares and their innate intuitiveness are expected to be the two main leading factors behind the growth of this sub-segment.

Type: Shooting Sub-segment to be the Most Dominating

By type, the shooting sub-segment is predicted to have the highest market share and it is anticipated to cross $4,398.2 million during the forecast period. The substantial rise in the popularity of the first-person-shooter games is expected to be the main reason behind the growth of this sub-segment.

End-Use Industry: Commercial Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

By end-use industry, the commercial sub-segment is predicted to have the highest market share and garner $7,996.6 million by 2026. Increasing focus on interface attractiveness and improving modeling tools is estimated to push the sub-segment forward in the forecast period.

Region: Market in the North America Region to Have the Highest Market Share

By regional analysis, the gaming simulator market in North America region is anticipated to have the highest market share and grow with a CAGR of 16.4% in the 2019-2026 timeframe. The presence of key market players in this region and optimal adoption of technological advancements in the industry are predicted to be the major growth drivers of the market in this region.

Prominent Gaming Simulator Market Players

Some prominent players in the gaming simulator market are

CXC Simulators Eleetus. Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. Aeon Sim Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc. Vesaro Villers Enterprises Ltd Play seat B.V. RSEAT Ltd, among others.

These players are introducing and coming up with new technological advancements and innovations to gain a primacy in the market.

For instance, in January 2022, Team17, a British video game developer, announced the acquisition of Astragon, a German gaming simulator developer. This acquisition is predicted to help the acquiring company i.e., Team 17, to expand its presence in the market and consolidate its position even further.

Finally, this comprehensive report also summarizes many crucial facets of the gaming simulator market including product portfolio, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and SWOT analysis.

