Veterinary Lasers Market is expected to reach USD 382.43 million and registering a CAGR of 10.4% by 2029

Global Veterinary Lasers Market was valued at USD 173.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 382.43 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “class 3” accounts for the largest laser type segment in the veterinary lasers market within the forecasted period owing to its inherited safety and increased usage in pet surgeries over forecasted period. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the veterinary lasers market are

CELasers (U.S.)

Aesculight (U.S.)

Respond Systems (U.S.)

Pivotal Health Solutions (U.S.)

Laserex (South Africa)

ERCHONIA CORPORATION (U.S.)

BIOLASE, Inc. (U.S.)

VBS Direct Limited (U.K)

SpectraVET (U.S.)

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC (Utah)

Siemens (Germany)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology Co., Ltd (China)

DMC U.S.A. (U.S.)

Excel Lasers (U.K)

Bluecore (U.S.)

EICKEMEYER (Germany)

K-LASER USA, (U.S.)

Global Veterinary Lasers Market Definition

Veterinary lasers are basically used to decrease pain, inflammation, soreness, and injuries for medicinal and clinical applications. These lasers are also utilized for treating osteoarthritis, pain management and even bone repair. One of the major reason driving demand for veterinary lasers is the rising frequency of severe chronic disorders in animals. Furthermore, advances in veterinary hospitals and clinics greatly impact the overall market picture.

Veterinary lasers Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Pet Ownership To Boost The Growth Of Market

The surging pet ownership across the globe is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. In addition to this, growing numbers of pet owners and rising spending on pets are also expected to accelerate the market’s overall growth.

Advantages of Surgeries to Increase the Adoption

Furthermore, the advantages of the surgeries with veterinary lasers, such as reducing the recovery time and risks associated with surgery, which further leads to increased adoption of the veterinary lasers, are also expected to fuel market growth.

Moreover, the non-invasive and secure option of surgeries and increasing number of healthcare facilities also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The surging awareness about pet care and development of the veterinary lasers and the growing awareness about the availability of the surgeries and therapeutics are also projected to bolster the market’s growth.

Opportunities

Increased Advancements and Partnership

Moreover, the advances in veterinary hospitals and clinics along with the expanded government and private partnerships for providing customized care to pets are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The improving the implementation of pet insurance and favorable reimbursement policies, which will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Veterinary Lasers Market

High Costs Associated with Surgery and Lasers

The overall cost of the surgery and the veterinary lasers is very high, which is expected to obstruct market growth.

Also, the shortage of skilled professionals and the unavailability of reimbursement policies are projected to challenge the veterinary lasers market in 2022-2029.

This veterinary lasers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the veterinary lasers market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Veterinary Lasers Market research report provides details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The market drivers and restraints have been examined using SWOT analysis. With the appropriate utilization of excellent practice models and brilliant method of research, this wonderful Veterinary Lasers Market report is generated which supports businesses to unearth the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market.

Benefits of Purchasing of this Market Research Reports:

Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Post COVID-19 Impact on Veterinary lasers Market

The veterinary lasers market was critically impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The negative growth was attributed due to the imposition of the lockdown and social distancing restrictions. The restrictions led to emergence of challenges for the market such as, irregularities in supply of raw materials, halt of various operations, supply chain disruptions, stifling business growth, technology event cancellations, suspensions of new developments and has affected the overall production and sales, limiting the industry’s expansion. Furthermore, consumer demand has decreased as people are now more focused on removing non-essential expenses from their budgets since the general economic situation of most people has been badly impacted by the outbreak. These aforementioned factors are likely to weigh on the veterinary lasers market’s revenue trajectory.

On the brighter side, the market is predicted to revive as respective governing bodies begin to lift these enforced lockdowns, and the market will recover the same pace of growth post COVID.

Global Veterinary lasers Market Scope

The veterinary lasers market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Portable

Bench-Top

Compact

On the basis of type, the veterinary lasers market is segmented into portable, bench-top and compact.

Product

Surgical Laser

Therapeutic Laser

On the basis of product, the veterinary lasers market is segmented into surgical laser and therapeutic laser.

Application

Soft Tissue Surgery

Pain Therapy

On the basis of application, the veterinary lasers market is segmented into soft tissue surgery and pain therapy.

Laser Type

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

On the basis of laser type, the veterinary lasers market is segmented into class 2, class 3 and class 4. The class 3 segment is estimated to hold the largest market share within the market owing to its inherited safety and increased usage in pet surgeries over forecasted period.

End Users

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

On the basis of end users, the veterinary lasers market is bifurcated into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals and others.

Veterinary Lasers Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The veterinary lasers market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the veterinary lasers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the veterinary lasers market because of the high demand for better healthcare facilities along with the major revenue share by top companies operating within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the product developments, increasing number of local manufacturers and the rise in the adoption of the treatment methods that are non-invasive within the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

