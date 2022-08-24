President lauds diplomatic sector’s contributions to national development

VIETNAM, August 24 -

HÀ NỘI — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc praised the diplomatic sector for its great contributions to national construction and defence during a meeting on August 23 with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was held to mark the 77th anniversary of the sector (August 28, 1945-2022).

The President emphasised that in the complicated and unpredictable external environment, the diplomatic sector has closely followed the Party's guidelines and the direction of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the National Conference on Foreign Affairs in December last year, and closely coordinated with the defence and security sectors to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and properly handle border and territorial issues.

It has also worked well in promoting dialogues, negotiations and cooperation to solve disputes on the basis of international law, he stressed.

The diplomatic sector has also implemented the three external pillars, significantly contributing to the country’s foreign affairs achievements; and consolidating the peaceful, stable and favourable environment for national and socio-economic development, he stressed.

He applauded efforts and initiatives made by the diplomatic sector to further deepen the relationship between Việt Nam and foreign partners amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccine diplomacy has contributed to enhancing the image of the country and people of Việt Nam, helping Việt Nam rise to the world's leading rate of vaccination coverage, thereby creating a foundation for economic recovery, he affirmed.

Meanwhile, economic diplomacy has helped Việt Nam take advantage of new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs) in order to promote economic recovery and growth, and facilitate Việt Nam’s participation in global supply chains.

Work on overseas Vietnamese affairs and citizen protection has been strongly implemented, including ensuring the safe evacuation of citizens from areas affected by conflicts, natural disasters and pandemics across the world, the President said.

He pointed out the sector's recent shortcomings, calling for the issues to be seriously handled.

The sector should continue to identify the foreign policy of independence and self-reliance as a major and important policy in order to safeguard the country early, from afar, he said, asking for the close and effective coordination among the three pillars of Party, State and people diplomacy, strengthening the political trust and deepening the relationship with partners, especially neighbouring, major and traditional countries.

The sector also needs to further strengthen the protection of citizens; enhance research, forecasting and strategic consultation works, he said.

The president affirmed that the Party and State always pay attention to supporting the sector in successfully performing the noble cause of foreign affairs. — VNS