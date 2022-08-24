Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights by 2030

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market by Solution (Sales, Leasing, and Others), Type (Brokerage and Management), and Application (Offices, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market are:

CBRE Group, Inc, Christie’s International Real Estate, Cushman & Wakefield Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc, Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc, Colliers International Group, Inc, Keller Williams Realty, Inc, Regus Group, Lendlease, and Century 21.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments:

BY Type -

• Brokerage

• Management

BY Application -

• Offices

• Industrial

• Retail

• Multifamily

• Others

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Size

2.2 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Breakdown Data by End User

