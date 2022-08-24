Medical Tourism Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Medical Tourism Market Report by TBRC's covers medical tourism market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2022”, the medical tourism market is expected to grow from $32.02 billion in 2021 to $35.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s medical tourism industry outlook the market is expected to reach $54.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. High healthcare cost in developed countries is driving growth in the medical tourism market as developing countries are able to provide cheaper treatment.

Key Trends In The Medical Tourism Market

Patients travelling across countries for medical treatment are increasingly using electronic health records to store information related to health in digital format. Electronic health record is the systematic collection of patient health and medical examination reports stored electronically. These health records can be accessed instantly and securely by authorized users. Electronic health records eliminate the need to carry heavy medical records for patients travelling long distances for treatment. Some of the major electronic health records software include eClinicalWorks, Allscripts, Cerner.

Overview Of The Medical Tourism Market

The medical tourism market includes revenues generated by healthcare service providers by diagnosing and treating the patients who travel across international borders to obtain medical treatment. Patients usually travel from countries lacking healthcare infrastructure or having high healthcare costs to major medical centres in developing countries.

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Treatment Type: Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Opthalmic Treatment, Others

• By Type: Domestic, International

• By Healthcare Service: Medical Treatment, Wellness, Alternative Treatment

• By Service Providers: Public, Private

• By Geography: The global medical tourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Fortis Health Ltd, Raffles Medical Group, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Samitivej PCL., Min-Sheng General Hospital and Asian Heart Institute.

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides medical tourism market overview.

