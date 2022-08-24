Build My Team Announces the Official Launch of Its Outsourced Hiring Service for the Eyecare Industry

The technology-enabled service is an affordable alternative for hiring qualified job candiates for eyecare practices.

HONESDALE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Build My Team announced the official launch of its outsourced hiring service for eyecare practices. Build My Team is an affordable hiring alternative for eyecare practices that struggle to find high-quality job candidates for their open positions. Based on key performance factors for the open position, the service delivers high-quality candidates at a third of the cost that eyecare practices can do internally.

"More than ever, eyecare practices struggle to hire and retain competent and engaged staff," said Dr. Mike Neal, founder and CEO of Build My Team. "It has become a crisis in our industry. Build My Team offers a complete solution."

Dr. Neal founded the company after he and his wife, both optometrists, kept making the same hiring mistakes year after year at their eyecare practice. They'd lose a key staff member at the worst possible time. Drop their vacation plans to cover the gap. And then scramble to round up job candidates for the open position. This happened time and time again.

"Exasperated, I designed a technology-driven screening process for job candidates, said Dr. Neal. "I began with the requirements for the job description."

Out of his research and design came this outsourced hiring service, now called Build My Team.

The service also comes with a hiring guarantee: If for any reason the candidate that the eyecare practice hires leaves within three months, Build My Team will provide additional candidates for the open position until it has been filled at no extra charge.

"We quietly started the business before the onset of Covid," said Dr. Neal. "Our current customers are esctactic with the results. Our mission is to increase the growth and profitiablity of our customers' practice with job candidates who are most likely to succeed.

"Ultimately, we want to free doctors and office managers from the drudgery of hiring staff who don't work out."

