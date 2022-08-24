Canva Offers Teachers Poster Printing Vouchers to Spruce Up Their Classrooms for the New School Year

Teachers who sign up for a free Canva for Education account by August 24 can access the voucher, which they can use during Canva Print Day on August 26

Canva, the global visual communications platform, has launched its first-ever Print Day to help teachers offset out-of-pocket costs for their classrooms. On August 26th, teachers across the U.S. who have a Canva for Education account, can access poster print vouchers to print whatever they need to bring their classrooms to life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005261/en/

As the new school year begins, an easy way to incorporate creative design into any classroom is to use Canva for Education, which empowers K-12 teachers, students, and schools to create and personalize lesson plans, infographics, posters, videos, and more - all for free.

Canva Print Day allows the first 300 eligible K-12 teachers in each school district in the U.S. to access a US$25 poster print voucher to print classroom posters while supplies last. Print Day is from 12 a.m. PDT on August 26 to 12 a.m. PDT on August 27. Teachers need to have signed up for a free Canva for Education account by August 24th.

"Creativity is core to Canva's mission; making it accessible to everyone is a priority," said Carly Daff, Head of Teams and Education, Canva. "With a new school year starting in the U.S. and at a time when the costs for seemingly everything is high, Print Day is our way of supporting teachers to start the year off with creative visuals that will make every class fun and impactful."

Setting up a classroom has never been easier. There are thousands of curated templates to help teachers enhance every class and engage every student, with absolutely no design expertise needed. Some of the top tips from a few of the Canva for Education community members who are embracing the power of visual communication to inspire learning:

Add Games to Your Lesson Plans : Add gamification elements with fun templates like a BINGO Board to create more engaging lesson plans.

: Add gamification elements with fun templates like a BINGO Board to create more engaging lesson plans. Make a Vision Board : Vision boards are a great way to get students excited about what they want to accomplish academically and personally in the school year ahead.

: Vision boards are a great way to get students excited about what they want to accomplish academically and personally in the school year ahead. Design Comic Strip Activities : Use Canva's comic strip templates to encourage students to become storytellers and embrace their creativity with words and images.

: Use Canva's comic strip templates to encourage students to become storytellers and embrace their creativity with words and images. Engage Students with Presentations : Ready-made templates can kick-start your lessons, make them exciting, and save time to focus on your students and less on planning. Your students can use the presentation templates to demonstrate their learning as well!

: Ready-made templates can kick-start your lessons, make them exciting, and save time to focus on your students and less on planning. Your students can use the presentation templates to demonstrate their learning as well! Use Videos to Uplevel Lesson Plans: The video recording feature in Canva Presentations allows teachers to speak to each slide. That makes it easy to convey ideas by using a mix of moving images, sound, and text – guaranteed to keep students focused!

Today, Canva for Education is embraced by more than 130,000 schools across the globe where teachers and students are creating, collaborating, and communicating visually in the classroom and beyond. More details on how educators can take advantage of Canva Teachers' Print Day can be found here.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS, and Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005261/en/