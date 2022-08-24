Glaukos Licenses Iveena's Investigational Keratoconus Therapy

iVeena Delivery Systems Inc. ("iVeena"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with developmental products in keratoconus and pediatric myopia, has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Glaukos Corporation GKOS that grants Glaukos an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize IVMED-80, a pharmacologic treatment for keratoconus.

Keratoconus, a rare corneal disorder, is the leading cause of primary full-thickness corneal transplantation in the United States. IVMED-80 is a proprietary disease modifying topical eye drop with orphan drug designation (ODD) that upregulates lysyl oxidase (LOX) and induces pharmacologic corneal crosslinking to strengthen the cornea and treat keratoconus. In a 6-month phase 1/2a clinical study, IVMED-80 met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in baseline-adjusted Kmax of 1.0 D relative to placebo (p=0.0199; paired longitudinal analysis).

"We are pleased to complete this agreement with Glaukos. This deal validates the technology we have developed at iVeena to induce corneal crosslinking pharmacologically via eyedrops," said iVeena CEO Jerry Simmons. "Glaukos is a strong partner to complete development of this product where, if approved, patients will have an additional keratoconus treatment option."

As part of the agreement Glaukos paid $10 Million upfront and will assume all costs associated with development and regulatory activities on IVMED-80. In addition, deal terms include the potential for both development and sales milestone payments as well as royalties on sales to iVeena.

About iVeena

iVeena Delivery Systems, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage ophthalmology company developing disease-modifying pharmacologic innovations for refractive diseases. iVeena has licensed its lead asset to Glaukos Corporation, IVMED-80, an Orphan Drug Designated eye drop for keratoconus. iVeena is developing IVMED-85, a first in class, investigational eyedrop formulation for pediatric myopia where it plans to initiate a first in human clinical trial early 2023.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and has since developed a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.

