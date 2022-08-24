Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Report 2022: Consumer Preferences Shifting Towards High Quality Motor Oil and Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Car Motor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global passenger car motor oil market size reached US$ 19.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 21.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.62% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Passenger car motor oil, or PCMO, helps in protecting and improving the overall functioning of engines in passenger cars. The motor oil lubricates the internal combustion engines which reduces the friction created in the moving parts. Passenger car motor oils are made from a combination of base oils that are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons. These oils prevent the occurrence of corrosion and rust as well as obstruct the formation of deposits in the engine.

Factors such as increasing population, rising income levels, improving road infrastructure, etc., the sales of passenger cars are rising across both developed and developing regions have created a positive impact on the demand of passenger car motor oils.

Moreover, across developed regions like Europe and North America, consumers are becoming aware of the benefits offered by high-quality motor oils. For instance, there has been a shift among consumers form mono-grade to multi-grade oils, which offer improved pumpability, mileage and performance efficiency in cold start-up temperatures by reducing the startup lead time.

Moreover, passenger car motor oils also provide benefits in terms of reduction of friction and wear, equipment protection, temperature control, increased lifespan and efficiency, and enhance the reliability of engine components.

Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global passenger car motor oil market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on viscosity grade and type.

Breakup by Viscosity Grade:

Multi Grade

25W-50/25W-60

15W-40/15W-50

20W-40/20W-50

10W-30/10W-40

Mono Grade

SAE 40

SAE 30

SAE 50

SAE 20

Breakup by Type:

Full Synthetic

Synthetic Blend

Conventional

High Mileage

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market

6 Market Breakup by Viscosity Grade

7 Market Breakup by Type

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mcx5p

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900