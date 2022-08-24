New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Missile Defense System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Component, Platform, Range, Speed Regime, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316302/?utm_source=GNW

82 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.18% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach $27.05 billion by 2032. The growth in the global advanced missile defense system market is expected to be driven by increasing defense budgets of countries across the globe. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report, in 2021, total global military expenditure rose to $2,113 billion, an increase of 0.7% in real terms from 2020. In 2021, the U.S. military expenditure reached an estimated $767.8 billion and accounted for 36.3% of total global military expenditure. With an increase in military spending, the defense spending on missile defense systems is expected to rise.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Over the past few years, there have been significant developments in the field of missile defense system technologies, resulting in growing interest and escalating demand for advanced missile defense systems for different military platforms such as air, land, sea, and space.The advancements in missile defense systems have further led to an increase in defense budgets across the globe.

Additionally, the rising cross-border conflicts among various countries are expected to raise the demand for more robust missile defense systems.

A missile defense system is also used against the attack of combat aircraft, helicopters, bombers, UAVs, and stand-off weapons.Missile defense systems are designed to counter the aerial threat for varied distances from short, extended, medium, to long-range threats.

As the situation of global tension and instability rises, many emerging countries could increase their defense spending on implementing missile defense systems. Consequently, this situation would provide an opportunity for defense companies to supply air defense capabilities to these nations.

The major driving forces behind the growth of the missile defense systems market are the modernization of missile defense systems, expansion of surveillance radar coverage, and development of modern missile defense systems, including directed energy weapons, counter hypersonic, electromagnetic railguns, and so on. Moreover, the upgradation and development programs of missile defense systems are largely attributed to the increase in demand for missile defense systems and associated investments.

Impact

The advanced missile defense system market is observing rising investment across hypersonic missile capabilities, and this is driving the investments across comparable defensive capabilities.Missile defense spending is on the rise, with advanced missile defense systems gaining prominence globally.

Increasing demand for directed energy weapons that are gradually considered economic weapons to deal with other low-altitude threats is propelling market demand for sensing components. With new missiles with supersonic and hypersonic capabilities evolving consequently, the need for advanced sensing components for missile defense systems is also on the rise.

The rise in the number of upgradation and development programs due to an increase in defense budget spending is supporting the enhancement of the engagement component. Increasing threats of intermediate-range missile launches and asymmetric warfare are proliferating the enhancement of the engagement component.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application

• Detection, Tracking, and Identification

• Interception

• Integrated Missile Defense Management

Based on application, the global advanced missile defense system market is expected to be dominated by the integrated missile defense management segment.

Segmentation 2: by Component

• Sensing

• Engagement

• Command and Control

Based on components, the global advanced missile defense system market is dominated by the command and control segment.

Segmentation 3: by Platform

• Land

• Air

• Sea

• Space

Based on platforms, the global advanced missile defense system market is dominated by the land segment.

Segmentation 4: by Range

• Short Range

• Medium Range

• Long Range

Segmentation 5: by Speed Regime

• Subsonic

• Supersonic

• Hypersonic

Segmentation 6: by Region

• North America - U.S.

• Europe - France, Germany, Russia, Italy, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East - Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and Iran

Recent Developments in the Global Advanced Missile Defense System Market

• In April 2022, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd. entered an agreement to supply the Philippine Navy with radar systems for its new Corvette ships. Under the agreement, IAI will deliver its ALPHA 3D Radar for the Corvette fleet. The radar is a derivative of the earlier MF-STAR and offers 3D long-range air surveillance and tracking of targets up to 400 km. IAI and Hyundai will be involved in the integration of the radar into the Corvettes' combat management system that Hanwha defense manufactures.

• In March 2022, Raytheon Missiles & Defense completed a Series A investment in Firehawk Aerospace. The two companies would now collaborate on research and development projects that enable the integration of Firehawk's propulsion technology into future missile systems. Raytheon will identify key projects that evolve Firehawk's technology for use in defense applications.

• In March 2022, Lockheed Martin selected Raytheon Technologies to provide the second mission payload aboard its Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit missile warning satellite. As part of its contract with the U.S. Space Force (U.S.S.F.) Space Systems Command (SSC), Lockheed will deliver three satellites for early missile warning and hypersonic threats with the launch to GEO orbit by 2025. Raytheon and Northrop Grumman were subcontracted to develop the mission payload designs, and Raytheon was selected again for the second payload aboard the satellites.

• In February 2022, Northrop Grumman Corporation was awarded a contract by the Space Development Agency (SDA) to manufacture satellites for its Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) mesh network. The contract, estimated to be $692 million, outlines the delivery of 42 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites which will constitute a constellation for the T1TL network. The T1TL is being developed by the SDA with the objective of providing low-latency, high-volume data transport to support the U.S. military's global operations. The satellites will be a part of the JADC2 network, supporting ground and sea-based warfighters with battle management, missile tracking, and target custody.

• In January 2022, Hanwha Defense signed a $3.5 billion contract with the U.A.E.-based Tawazun for missile defense weapons systems. The company will manufacture Cheongung II KM-SAM for the country's air missile defense. Hanwha will also provide the missile's vertical launchers and ammunition resupply vehicles.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the advanced missile defense system market:

• Growing Regional Threat Protection

• Emerging Arms Race around Hypersonic Capabilities

• Ongoing Armed Conflicts Driving Need for Enhanced Military Deterrence

• Growing Defense Budget

Following are the challenges for the advanced missile defense system market:

• Ongoing Defense Modernization Programs Delaying the Progress of Missile Defense Programs

• Stringent Industry Regulations Related to Arms Transfer

Following are the opportunities for the advanced missile defense system market:

• Increasing Number of Hypersonic and Supersonic Missiles

• Rising Adoption of AI In Missile Defense Systems

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of advanced missile defense systems and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of the different advanced missile defense systems based on applications (detection, tracking, and identification, interception, integrated missile defense management), components (sensing, engagement, and command and control), platform (land, air, sea, and space), and range (short range, medium range, and long range), and speed regime (subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The advanced missile defense system market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts, enabling them to strengthen their positions in the advanced missile defense system market.

For instance, in March 2022, Boeing and the U.S. Space Forces' Space Systems completed a successful critical design review of the Protected Tactical SATCOM Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P). The PTS-P is a prototype satellite on-board processor with jam-resistant capability for secure communications between SATCOM satellites and host vehicles on the ground. The system is scheduled for launch in 2024, and the design review completion signals the next phase of development and testing. The PTS-P's development is part of Boeing's contribution to the USSF's rapid prototyping program for enabling satellite sensing and surveillance systems.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global advanced missile defense system market analyzed and profiled in the study involve advanced missile defense system manufacturers that provide hardware, software, integration, and analytics and delivery.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global advanced missile defense system market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

In 2021, the top segment players leading the market included established players providing advanced missile defense systems, which constituted 90% of the presence in the market. Emerging market participants included start-up entities that accounted for approximately 10% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

• BAE Systems plc

• Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

• Firehawk Aerospace

• Hanwha Defense

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• MBDA

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Saab A.B.

• Safran S.A.

• Thales Group

• The Boeing Company

• VKO Almaz-Antey

Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• Italy

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Israel

• Iran

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)

