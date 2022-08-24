Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Worth USD 190.2 Million by 2029 - Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulmonary function testing systems market size was valued at USD 136.6 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 141.8 million in 2022 to USD 190.2 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, "Pulmonary Function Testing System Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: KoKo PFT engaged in a three-year collaboration with MAGNET GROUP. This collaborative contract allows admission to all respiratory and pulmonary function testing systems of the company.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pulmonary-function-testing-systems-market-101158





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.3 % 2029 Value Projection USD 190.2 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 141.8 Million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Alertness About Initial Diagnosis and Advancements of PFT Systems to Impel Market

Pulmonary Function Tests are non-invasive tests that analyze the functioning of the lungs. The tests measure capacity, lung volume, gas exchange, and flow rates and regulate the treatment for definite lung disorders.

PFTs are extremely beneficial in recognizing the preliminary-stage irregularities in asymptomatic patients and in assessing the damage to the lungs before any signs and symptoms develop. Owing to these aspects, pulmonary function testing systems have become fundamental among physicians for screening and identification of pulmonary ailments.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/pulmonary-function-testing-systems-market-101158





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Increasing Usage of Devices

The North America market was worth USD 57.0 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is owing to the speedy implementation of portable PFT systems and the rising utilization of these devices in physician groups (clinics) in the region.

Europe is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The growth is owing to the surging number of patients suffering from COPD and asthma and the bolstering number of appointments to independent physician clinics to identify these viruses.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth across the region is attributed to the budding consciousness considering the usage of pulmonary function tests through PFT systems and the surging concentration on improving hospital infrastructure.

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Pandemic Decelerated the Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Growth in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a reduced demand for Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) systems during the forecast period. This is attributed to the prominent reduction in the implementation of PFT systems during the peak time of COVID-19. Nevertheless, after the easing of lockdown in a few nations, the PFT systems were reinstated in the healthcare units with RT-PCR tests. The global market perceived a sluggish growth rate of 1.4% in 2020, when compared to 3.3% in 2019.





Quick Buy - Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101158





Segments:

Complete PFT Systems Segment to Hold a Chief Share owing to Rising Implementation in Hospitals

Based on type, the market is segmented into portable PFT systems and complete PFT systems. In 2021, the complete PFT systems segment held the largest pulmonary function testing systems market share and is estimated to expand at a major CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2029.

Hospitals Segment to Continue Domination Due to Growing Patient Visits

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, physical examination (diagnostic) centers, physician groups (clinics), and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share and is estimated to broaden at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation By Type Portable PFT Systems

Complete PFT Systems By End-user Hospitals

Physical Examination (Diagnostic) Centers

Physician Groups (Clinics)

Others By Geography North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pulmonary-function-testing-systems-market-101158





Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

ndd Medizintechnik AG (Switzerland)

COSMED srl (Italy)

MGC Diagnostics Corporation (U.S.)

PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices (Israel)

CHEST M.I., Inc. (Japan)

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (U.S.)

KoKo PFT (U.S.)

Medical Electronic Construction (Belgium)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pulmonary-function-testing-systems-market-101158





Table of Content from Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships) Incidence and Prevalence of Asthma and COPD Key Industry Trends Regulatory Policies Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Pulmonary Function Testing System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Portable PFT Systems Complete PFT Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Physical Examination (Diagnostic) Centers Physician Groups (Clinics) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Pulmonary Function Testing System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Portable PFT Systems Complete PFT Systems

Europe Pulmonary Function Testing System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Portable PFT Systems Complete PFT Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Physical Examination (Diagnostic) Centers Physician Groups (Clinics) Others

Asia Pacific Pulmonary Function Testing System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Portable PFT Systems Complete PFT Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Physical Examination (Diagnostic) Centers Physician Groups (Clinics) Others



TOC Continued…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245