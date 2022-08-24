HyperX Announces New Armada Gaming Monitor Lineup

Gaming Monitors Released with Desk Mount and Ergonomic Arm Included

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of HyperX Armada 25 and HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitors. The new HyperX Armada gaming monitors lineup offer higher resolution for more immersive gaming and is compatible1 with NVIDIA® G-SYNC.® The HyperX Armada Gaming Monitors provide an all-in-one package that includes the HyperX Armada Single Gaming Mount with an ergonomic Armada arm2 that is compatible with all HyperX monitors and most displays with VESA 75mm and 100mm patterns along with an Armada desk mount. The Armada Single Gaming Mount is built to last with durable metal and supports monitors up to 32 inches in size and 20 pounds in weight.

The HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response3 time for smoother and faster competitive gameplay. The Armada 25 provides Full HD resolution for impressive visuals with vibrant colors and impressive detail with its 24.5-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS panels built to deliver a competitive edge. The HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor offers an even sharper image and higher resolution with its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS widescreen and VESA Display HDRTM 400, delivering clear detail in various lighting environments and a more immersive gaming experience. The Armada 27 also offers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time3 for crisp and smooth visuals.

"This is an exciting time for HyperX as we enter the gaming monitor market with the new HyperX Armada gaming monitor line," said Tiffany Rodriguez, PC displays senior manager, HyperX. "Offering high refresh rates and low response times for enhanced gaming experiences along with an ergonomic arm and desk mount for long hours of comfort, the Armada gaming monitor family provides convenience and functional design in all-in-one packages."

HyperX Armada 25 and Armada 27 gaming monitors include the monitor ergonomic arm, and desk mount, right in the box. The arm can extend and retract for comfortable ergonomic viewing. The monitors also feature easy setup with two mount methods (C-clamp or grommet) and a quick-release system that allows the HyperX monitors to snap into place and remove with a click of a button. Non-HyperX monitors use the standard VESA mounting plate with 4 screws. Additionally, the HyperX Armada Gaming Mount addon can be purchased separately and mount to up to four monitors (up to 25-inch) or two monitors (up to 27-inch) at once.

The new products will be available through HyperX U.S. Shop. For more information on the HyperX Armada Gaming Monitor availability, please visit the HyperX Armada product page.

HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor Specifications:

Part Number

64V61AA – NA/EMEA

64V62AA – APJ

Display Specifications

Panel Size: 24.5" (62.2cm)

Panel Type: IPS

Viewing Angle: 178°

Surface Coating: Matte

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Native Resolution: 1920x1080 (FHD)

Max Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Variable Refresh Rate Technology: NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Variable Refresh Rate Range: 48 - 240Hz

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Brightness: 400 nits

Max Response Time: 1ms GtG (with OD)

Color Gamut: sRGB 99%

Color Depth: 8-bit

Inputs: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0

Display Physical Specifications

Display Dimensions: 55.74 x 6.12 x 33.02cm (21.94 x 2.41 x 13.00in)

Display Weight: 2.9kg (6.29lb)

VESA Pattern: 100x100mm

Accessories: 1x DisplayPort 1.4 cable, 1x HDMI cable, 1x power cable

Mount and Arm Physical Specifications

Hinge Tilt Range: -25° ~ +60°

Hinge Rotate Range: ±90°

Hinge Swivel Range: ±90°

Arm Swivel Range: ±180°

Arm Lift Range: 31.2±0.5cm (12.4±0.2in)

Column Height Range: 25.5cm (10.0in)

Compatible Display Sizes: ≤32"

Monitor Weight Capacity: ≤9.1kg (20lbs) per arm

Compatible VESA Patterns: 75x75mm, 100x100mm

Desk Thickness Support: 15mm - 50mm (0.6in - 2.0in)

Grommet Hole Size Support: 15mm - 60mm (0.6in - 2.4in)4

Mount and Arm (Assembled) Dimensions: 547 x 447 x 130mm (21.54 x 17.60 x 5.12in)

Mount and Arm Weight: 4.8kg (10.6lbs)

Accessories: 1x VESA mounting bracket, 4x VESA mounting bracket screws, 4x VESA monitor thumb screws, 2x grommet mounting plates, 1x grommet mounting screw, 2x hex keys

HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor Specifications:

Part Number

64V69AA – NA/EMEA

64V70AA – APJ

Display Specifications

Panel Size: 27" (68.5cm)

Panel Type: IPS

Viewing Angle: 178°

Surface Coating: Matte

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Native Resolution: 2560x1440 (QHD)

Max Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Variable Refresh Rate Technology: NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Variable Refresh Rate Range: 48 - 165Hz

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Brightness: 400 nits

HDR: HDR400

Local Dimming: Yes

Max Response Time: 1ms GtG (with OD)

Color Gamut: DCI P3 95%

Color Depth: 8-bit

Inputs: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0

Display Physical Specifications

Display Dimensions: 61.39 x 6.22 x 36.40cm (24.17 x 2.45 x 14.33in)

Display Weight: 3.6kg (8.03lb)

VESA Pattern: 100x100mm

Accessories: 1x DisplayPort 1.4 cable, 1x HDMI cable, 1x power cable

Mount and Arm Physical Specifications

Hinge Tilt Range: -25° ~ +60°

Hinge Rotate Range: ±90°

Hinge Swivel Range: ±90°

Arm Swivel Range: ±180°

Arm Lift Range: 31.2±0.5cm (12.4±0.2in)

Column Height Range: 25.5cm (10.0in)

Compatible Display Sizes: ≤32"

Monitor Weight Capacity: ≤9.1kg (20lbs) per arm

Compatible VESA Patterns: 75x75mm, 100x100mm

Desk Thickness Support: 15mm - 50mm (0.6in - 2.0in)

Grommet Hole Size Support: 15mm - 60mm (0.6in - 2.4in)4

Mount and Arm Dimensions (Assembled): 547 x 447 x 130mm (21.54 x 17.60 x 5.12in)

Mount and Arm Weight: 4.8kg (10.6lbs)

Accessories: 1x VESA mounting bracket, 4x VESA mounting bracket screws, 4x VESA monitor thumb screws, 2x grommet mounting plates, 1x grommet mounting screw, 2x hex keys

HyperX Armada Single Gaming Mount Specifications:

Part Number

66X81AA

Mount and Arm Physical Specifications

Hinge Tilt Range: -25° ~ +60°

Hinge Rotate Range: ±90°

Hinge Swivel Range: ±90°

Arm Swivel Range: ±180°

Arm Lift Range: 31.2±0.5cm (12.4±0.2in)

Column Height Range: 25.5cm (10.0in)

Compatible Display Sizes: ≤32"

Monitor Weight Capacity: ≤9.1kg (20lbs) per arm

Compatible VESA Patterns: 75x75mm, 100x100mm

Desk Thickness Support: 15mm - 50mm (0.6in - 2.0in)

Grommet Hole Size Support: 15mm - 60mm (0.6in - 2.4in)4

Mount and Arm Dimensions (Assembled): 547 x 447 x 119mm (21.54 x 17.60 x 4.69in)

Mount and Arm Weight: 4.7kg (10.3lbs)

Accessories: 4x VESA monitor thumb screws, 2x grommet mounting plates, 1x grommet mounting screw, 4x rear Phillips head screws, 2x hex keys

HyperX Armada Gaming Mount Addon Specifications:

Part Number

66X82AA

Mount and Arm Physical Specifications

Hinge Tilt Range: -25° ~ +60°

Hinge Rotate Range: ±90°

Hinge Swivel Range: ±90°

Arm Swivel Range: ±180°

Arm Lift Range: 31.2±0.5cm (12.4±0.2in)

Column Height Range: 25.5cm (10.0in)

Compatible Display Sizes: ≤32"

Monitor Weight Capacity: ≤9.1kg (20lbs) per arm

Compatible VESA Patterns: 75x75mm, 100x100mm

Desk Thickness Support: 15mm - 50mm (0.6in - 2.0in)

Grommet Hole Size Support: 15mm - 60mm (0.6in - 2.4in)4

Mount and Arm (Assembled) Dimensions: 547 x 447 x 119mm (21.54 x 17.60 x 4.69in)

Mount and Arm Weight: 3kg (6.6lbs)

Accessories: 4x VESA monitor thumb screws, 2x hex keys

About HyperX

For 19 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

1Must support DisplayPort 1.2 directly from GPU. Requires GTX 650Ti Boost GPU or higher. NVIDIA R340 52 or higher. See NVIDIA.com for more details. ©2022 NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and NVIDIA G-SYNC are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

2One arm included. Additional arm addons sold separately.

3All performance specifications represent typical specifications, actual performance may vary.

4If grommet hole on desk is less than 40mm (1.57in), cables cannot be routed through the hole.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc.in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

