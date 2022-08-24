Submit Release
Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Grow by 6.98% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alzheimer'S Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

The publisher estimates the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market to grow with a CAGR of 6.98% in the years 2022-2028.

The high prevalence of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and the growing elderly populace are key factors driving the growth of this market. The elderly population is at an increased risk of developing this disease, which is expected to aid the demand for therapeutics and diagnostics. However, stringent regulations by the government, as well as the failure of the late-stage drugs in clinical trials, are hampering the growth of this industry. On the bright side, the emergence of novel diagnostic technologies for AD treatment is creating new avenues for the market's development.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global market for Alzheimer's therapeutics and diagnostics spans Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America.

North America held the largest share in the global market in 2021, and is anticipated to maintain its lead by the end of the forecast period. Developed nations, such as the US and Canada, are considered in the market in this region. Factors such as the rising geriatric population and the growing burden of Alzheimer's disease contribute to the growth of the market in North America. Statistics indicate that 1 in every 9 people in the US, aged 65 years or older, is affected by AD. This has enhanced the demand for developing novel therapeutics and diagnostics for Alzheimer's.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease
  • Rise in the Elderly Population

Market Challenges

  • Failure of Late-Stage Drugs
  • Stringent Government Regulations

Market Opportunities

  • Emergence of New Diagnostic Technologies
  • Growing Number of Pipeline Drugs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - by Therapeutics
3.1. By Drug Type
3.1.1. Marketed Drugs
3.1.2. Pipeline Drugs
3.2. By Disease Stage
3.2.1. Late Stage: Severe Ad
3.2.2. Early/Middle Stage: Mild to Moderate Ad
3.2.3. Prodromal Stage
3.3. By Generic & Branded
3.3.1. Branded
3.3.2. Generic

4. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - by Diagnostics
4.1. Lumbar Puncture Test
4.2. Positron Emission Tomography
4.3. Electroencephalography
4.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
4.5. Computed Tomography
4.6. Blood Test
4.7. Other Diagnostics

5. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Methodology & Scope

Companies Mentioned

  • Baxter International Inc
  • F- Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Allergan plc (Acquired by Abbvie)
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc
  • Eisai Co Ltd
  • Eli Lilly & Company
  • Lupin Limited
  • Merck and Co
  • Biogen Inc
  • Cognoptix Inc
  • GE Healthcare
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xy86cu


