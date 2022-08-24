New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Novel Spectrometry Platforms Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Spectrometers, Company Size, End User Industry, Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316291/?utm_source=GNW

Spectroscopic instruments provide information on electronic and optical properties, chemical composition and crystallinity of compounds. There are several types of spectrometers, such as mass spectrometer, atomic absorption spectrometer, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), Raman spectrometer, and X-Ray fluorescence (XRF), which can be used for various qualitative and quantitative analyses. Amongst various spectrometry platforms, mass spectrometry is the most popular technique owing to its high quantitative accuracy, which can be further combined with liquid chromatography (LC/MS) and gas chromatography (GC/MS) for better resolution. Having said that, there are several challenges associated with these conventional spectrometers, such as lack of automation, resulting in lesser reproducibility and sensitivity of the systems. Novel spectrometers, having demonstrated the potential to address a number of challenges associated with conventional spectrometers, have emerged as an appropriate solution. It is also worth highlighting that several advancements, such as miniaturization, portability to increase performance and throughput of the process, have been made in the instrumentation of novel spectrometers.

Around 30 companies are actively engaged in the manufacturing of novel spectrometry platforms that can be used for various analytical applications, quality control, structural biology, forensic investigations, material testing, and agriculture analysis. Further, various advanced technologies, such as new laser based system, have been introduced in the spectrometers to detect particular combination of compounds. Additionally, the field has witnessed several innovations in the data process, evolution in guidelines for processing of the instruments that are compliant with the regulatory standards, mainly based on data accuracy, speed of bioanalytical method and speed of the analysis. Moreover, in the last few years, stakeholders have undertaken several initiatives to augment their intellectual portfolio by filing 3000+ patents for latest technologies and products with advanced features. The growing popularity of novel spectrometry platforms is also evident from 60+ global events that have been organized in this field, since 2016. Given the rising interest of stakeholders towards technological advancements and growing adoption of novel spectrometers for various applications, we believe that the overall market for novel spectrometry platforms is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Novel Spectrometry Platforms Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Spectrometers (Atomic Absorption Spectrometer, Mass Spectrometer, Near Infrared Spectrometer, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer, Raman Spectrometer and X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer), Company Size (Small, Mid-Sized and Large), End User Industry (Agriculture / Pesticide Testing, Environmental Analysis, Food Biotechnology, Forensic Analysis, Pharmaceutical Analysis and other end users), Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa (MENA)): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035' report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and future potential of novel spectrometers over the next decade. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel spectrometry platforms, featuring information on the type of spectrometer, software platform, type of technology used, type of detector, weight of spectrometer and type of end user industry. In addition, the chapter includes analysis of novel spectrometry manufacturers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products being offered).

Elaborate profiles of the players offering novel spectrometry platforms (shortlisted on the basis of the year of experience of the company). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, and a section on recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of over 700 peer-reviewed scientific articles related to novel spectrometry, published since 2018, based on several parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, emerging focus areas, most popular journals, most popular publishers and most popular copyright holders.

A detailed analysis of global events attended by the participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, location of event, emerging focus areas, active organizers (in terms of number of events) and designation of participants. The chapter also highlights the geographical mapping of upcoming events.

An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for novel spectrometry platforms, since 2018, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period) and patent characteristics. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

An analysis of various developments / recent trends related to novel spectrometry, offering insights on partnerships and collaborations and recent initiatives being undertaken related to novel spectrometry platforms.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall novel spectrometry platforms market.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for novel spectrometry platforms, over the coming 13 years. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of spectrometers (atomic absorption spectrometer, mass spectrometer, near infrared spectrometer, nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer, Raman spectrometer and X-ray fluorescence spectrometer), company size (small, mid-sized and large), end-user industry (agriculture / pesticide testing, environmental analysis, food biotechnology, forensic analysis, pharmaceutical analysis and other end users), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MENA). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the anticipated industry's growth.

The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Nick Jones (Global Application and Development Director, LECO)

Nicole Zhang (Product Manager, Shimadzu)

Chris Henry (Senior Scientist, Waters)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. The information is primarily useful for us to draw out our opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts' views

While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent views on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in the development of novel spectrometry platforms?

How has the intellectual property landscape in the novel spectrometry platforms evolved over the years?

What are the key agenda items being discussed in various global events / conferences held novel spectrometry platforms?

What is the focus area of the ongoing research activities related to novel spectrometry platforms?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

How is the current and future market opportunity, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the novel spectrometry platforms market and its likely evolution in the short-mid to long term.

Chapter 3 provides a brief overview of spectrometry, principle and specifications of the spectrometers. Additionally, it features information on types of spectrometry platforms, comparison between conventional and novel spectrometers, and applications of novel and conventional spectrometry platforms. Further, it also highlights the future perspectives of novel spectrometry platforms domain.

Chapter 4 presents an overview of the current market landscape of novel spectrometry platforms, featuring a detailed analysis of these systems based on several parameters, such as type of spectrometer, software platform, type of technology used, type of detector, weight of spectrometer and type of end user industry. In addition, the chapter includes analysis of novel spectrometry manufacturers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products being offered).

Chapter 5 includes elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in the development of novel spectrometry platforms (shortlisted on the basis of the year of experience of the company). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Chapter 6 features a detailed overview of over 700 peer-reviewed scientific articles related to novel spectrometry, published since 2018, based on several parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, emerging focus areas, most popular journals, most popular publishers and most popular copyright holders.

Chapter 7 features an analysis of the global events attended by the participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, location of event, emerging focus areas, active organizers (in terms of number of events) and designation of participants. The chapter also highlights the geographical mapping of upcoming events.

Chapter 8 features an in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for the novel spectrometry platforms, since 2016. The analysis also highlights the key trends associated with the patents, such as the type of patent, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period) and patent characteristics. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

Chapter 9 features the analysis of various developments / recent trends related to novel spectrometry, offering insights on partnerships and collaborations and recent initiatives related to novel spectrometers.

Chapter 10 provides information on the affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges associated with novel spectrometry platforms, under a reliable SWOT framework. The chapter includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall novel spectrometry platforms market.

Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting future potential of novel spectrometry platforms, till the year 2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented across the type of spectrometers (atomic absorption spectrometer, mass spectrometer, near infrared spectrometer, nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer, Raman spectrometer and X-Ray fluorescence spectrometer), company size (small, mid-sized and large), end-user industry (food Biotechnology, environmental analysis, forensic analysis, agriculture / pesticide testing, pharmaceutical analysis and other end users), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MENA).

Chapter 12 is a summary of the overall report, presenting insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the novel spectrometry market.

Chapter 13 features transcripts of the interviews conducted with senior representatives of renowned organizations that are engaged in the novel spectrometry domain.

Chapter 14 is an appendix, that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.

Chapter 15 is an appendix, that contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316291/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________